KRISPY KREME® Offers Free Coffee for All Fans on National Coffee Day this Thursday, plus Free Doughnut for Rewards Members

Guests can choose either hot or iced brewed coffee

Krispy Kreme once again will sweeten National Coffee Day with a free brewed coffee for all guests this Thursday, Sept. 29. Krispy Kreme Rewards members get an even sweeter deal – a free doughnut of choice to accompany their free coffee.

The free offers are available for carry-out and via drive-thru at participating shops across the U.S., no purchase necessary.

Fans can sign up and instantly become Rewards members through the Krispy Kreme app or by visiting KrispyKreme.com/rewards.

Share how you're enjoying a free Krispy Kreme brewed coffee AND doughnut this National Coffee Day by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme DNUT is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

