Wealth Management Market Size 2028 | Increasing Government Initiatives for Development of New Fund Platforms

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Wealth Management Market Report recently published by Reports and Data provides a comprehensive examination of the critical development patterns found in the business. The report is an exclusive document containing valuable data and information about the growth of the industry. The report includes beneficial insights about the market dynamics, profit margins, market share, gross revenue, and other fundamental segments of the market for the forecast period of 2022-2028. The study provides competitive landscape benchmarking to shed light on the key players operating in the industry.

The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Wealth Management market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Wealth Management industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.

Major Companies Profiled In The Report:

Bank of America Corporation

BNP Paribas

Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

Citigroup Inc.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

Goldman Sachs

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Julius Baer Group

Morgan Stanley

UBS

Market Overview:

The global wealth management market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Key factors providing impetus to market revenue growth are rise in volume of investable assets, increasing awareness of sovereign wealth funds (SWFs), and emergence of fintechs. Increasing government initiatives for development of new fund platforms in many countries also drive market demand. Wealth management is a type of investment advising service that combines various financial services to meet the demands of high-net-worth individuals.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Wealth Management market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolio to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The study gives a 360-degree view on business policies, company profiles, price, cost, revenue, and business contracts. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological advancements, tools, and methodologies.

The report offers strategic recommendations for market players and new entrants and also provides graphical representation of top companies’ share to provide a competitive edge to the readers.

Market Segmentation:

The report covers in depth analysis of the global Wealth Management market segmentation with the help of graphical presentation techniques such as charts, tables, info graphics, and pictures. It discusses in detail the micro and macro factors affecting the different segments in the market. The study also further shows that which segment is expected to register large market revenue share over the forecast period.

Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Human Advisory

Robo Advisory

Direct Plan-Based/Goal-Based

Comprehensive Wealth Advisory

Hybrid Advisory

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

FinTech Advisors

Banks

Traditional Wealth Managers

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Retail

High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs)

Service Element Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Asset Management

Portfolio Management and Investment Advisory

Funds, Trusts, and Other Financial Vehicles

The key regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

