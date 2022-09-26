Insights on the Medical Sensors Global Market to 2028 - by Product, Application, Placement, End-user and Region

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Sensors Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global medical sensors market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

The report provides revenue of the global medical sensors market for the period 2017-2028, considering 2020 as the base year and 2028 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global medical sensors market from 2021 to 2028.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the medical sensors market.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global medical sensors market.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global medical sensors market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global medical sensors market.

The report delves into the competition landscape of the global medical sensors market. Key players operating in the global medical sensors market have been identified and each one of these is profiled in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are the attributes of players in the global medical sensors market profiled in this report.

Key Questions Answered in Medical Sensors Market Report

What will be the sales revenue generated by each product segment, placement segment, and end-user segment of the market across all regions during the forecast period?

What are key trends in the global medical sensors market?

What are major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global medical sensors market?

The market in which region is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period?

Which segment of the global medical sensors market will generate the maximum revenue by 2028? Which product segment will expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Medical Sensors Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Product Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Medical Sensors Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2028

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

5. Key Insights

5.1. Technological Advancement: Recent Developments in Medical Sensors

5.2. Medical Sensors: Shift to Patient-centric Care

5.3. Overview: Major Funding Deals of Startup Companies

5.4. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid / long term impact)

6. Global Medical Sensors Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2017-2028

6.3.1. Biosensors

6.3.2. Temperature Sensors

6.3.3. Motion Sensors

6.3.4. Image Sensors

6.3.5. Flow Sensors

6.3.6. Pressure Sensors

6.3.7. Others

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product

7. Global Medical Sensors Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2028

7.3.1. Diagnostics

7.3.1.1. Imaging Diagnostics

7.3.1.2. Analytical Equipment Diagnostics

7.3.2. Monitoring

7.3.2.1. Invasive Monitoring

7.3.2.2. Non-invasive Monitoring

7.3.3. Therapeutics

7.3.3.1. Surgery/Minimally Invasive Surgery

7.3.3.2. Drug Delivery/Infusion

7.3.3.3. Others

7.3.4. Wellness & Fitness

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

8. Global Medical Sensors Market Analysis and Forecast, by Placement

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Key Findings / Developments

8.3. Market Value Forecast, by Placement, 2017-2028

8.3.1. Wearable Sensors

8.3.2. Wireless Sensors

8.3.3. Implantable Sensors

8.3.4. Others

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Placement

9. Global Medical Sensors Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

9.1. Definition

9.2. Introduction

9.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2028

9.3.1. Hospitals

9.3.2. Clinics

9.3.3. Home Care Settings

9.3.4. Others

9.4. Market Attractiveness, by End-user

10. Global Medical Sensors Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region

10.2.1. North America

10.2.2. Europe

10.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.2.4. Latin America

10.2.5. Middle East & Africa

10.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country/Region

11. North America Medical Sensors Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Europe Medical Sensors Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Asia Pacific Medical Sensors Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Latin America Medical Sensors Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Middle East & Africa Medical Sensors Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Competition Landscape

16.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)

16.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2020

16.3. Market Footprint Analysis

16.3.1. By Region

16.3.2. By Product

16.3.3. By Placement

16.3.4. By Application

16.4. Competitive Business Strategies

16.5. Company Profiles

16.5.1. Cardiomo

16.5.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.5.1.2. Product Portfolio

16.5.1.3. SWOT Analysis

16.5.1.4. Strategic Overview

16.5.2. Honeywell International, Inc.

16.5.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.5.2.2. Product Portfolio

16.5.2.3. Financial Overview

16.5.2.4. SWOT Analysis

16.5.2.5. Strategic Overview

16.5.3. TE Connectivity

16.5.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.5.3.2. Product Portfolio

16.5.3.3. Financial Overview

16.5.3.4. SWOT Analysis

16.5.3.5. Strategic Overview

16.5.4. Dexcom, Inc.

16.5.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.5.4.2. Product Portfolio

16.5.4.3. SWOT Analysis

16.5.4.4. Strategic Overview

16.5.5. Medtronic

16.5.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.5.5.2. Product Portfolio

16.5.5.3. Financial Overview

16.5.5.4. SWOT Analysis

16.5.5.5. Strategic Overview

16.5.6. Danaher Corporation

16.5.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.5.6.2. Product Portfolio

16.5.6.3. Financial Overview

16.5.6.4. SWOT Analysis

16.5.6.5. Strategic Overview

16.5.7. First Sensor AG

16.5.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.5.7.2. Product Portfolio

16.5.7.3. Financial Overview

16.5.7.4. SWOT Analysis

16.5.7.5. Strategic Overview

16.5.8. Sensirion AG

16.5.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.5.8.2. Product Portfolio

16.5.8.3. SWOT Analysis

16.5.8.4. Strategic Overview

16.5.9. Smiths Group plc (Smiths Medical)

16.5.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.5.9.2. Product Portfolio

16.5.9.3. Financial Overview

16.5.9.4. SWOT Analysis

16.5.9.4. Strategic Overview

16.5.10. GluSense Ltd.

16.5.10.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

16.5.10.2. Product Portfolio

16.5.10.3. SWOT Analysis

16.5.10.4. Strategic Overview

16.5.11. Other players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4pq4zz

