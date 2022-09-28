The Link Between Nutrition and Health Gets Presidential Support
Ulan Nutritional Systems supports the education of Americans on how nutrition can improve their health.
Correction of physical and health problems is 80 percent diet, Scientific research has shown that food is one of the main contributing factors to the state of a person’s health.”CLEARWATER, FL, USA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For all the negative effects of the pandemic, there has been one positive outcome: the awareness that what you eat affects your health. Millions of Americans suffer from diet-related diseases — including heart disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes — which are some of the leading causes of death and disability in the U.S.
— Dr. Freddie Ulan
On Wednesday, September 28,2022 the Biden-Harris Administration will host the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. The Administration will also release a National Strategy with actions the federal government will take to drive solutions to these challenges.
In addition to this government strategy, ordinary Americans can adopt nutrition habits to improve their family’s health. One of the most important factors influencing less than optimum diet choices is the lack of basic nutrition education. If you continue to eat the same things that created the health challenge, it is unreasonable to expect your condition to change.
There is ample evidence that these diet-related diseases can be managed, or even reversed, through a healthy diet and regular exercise. Unfortunately, most doctors and health practitioners receive very little training in nutrition. As a result, they’re not equipped to educate their patients.
Ulan Nutritional Systems trains holistic practitioners to deliver effective nutrition education and guidance to their clients using a natural approach to eating. The focus is on incorporating more whole, natural, and organic food into your diet, while staying away from processed foods. Avoid sugar and simple carbohydrates that convert into sugar in the body.
“Correction of physical and health problems is 80 percent diet,” says Dr Freddie Ulan. “Scientific research has shown that food is one of the main contributing factors to the state of a person’s health.”
“We regularly see huge improvements in health conditions when the person goes onto and sticks to a nutritious whole food diet,” says Bill Johonnesson, Chairman Ulan Nutritional Systems. “I have first-hand experience with this. Nutrition is not nutrition if it fails to consider food as its core focus.”
To learn more about healthy nutrition listen to the Nutrition Factors Podcast
