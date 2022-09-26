Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,234 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 252,292 in the last 365 days.

Xinhua News Agency uses VR technology to conduct interactive news reporting

Beijing, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently,Xinhua News Agency innovates the media reporting form, uses VR technology to conduct interactive news reporting, and leads readers to experience China's 360 ° panoramic news scene.

Nowadays, new breakthroughs have been made in technology, and even news information has a new way of communication!

Now VR technology can also be used in news reporting to provide everyone with an immersive news experience. Through the virtual reality technology, the process of reading news becomes interesting, and the news is told in a new way, which makes people feel like they are on the news scene.

VR news transforms news content and details into stories, creates a scene of news events, and then restores them in a 360 degree panorama, allowing users to explore and restore news events.

Click the link to experience VR news and explore together:
https://xhnews-static.xinhuaxmt.com/h5hd/qiyouji/index.html

There are 8 stops for VR News, including:
1. Cliff Village, Sichuan
2. Yunnan elephants wander north
3. The completion of Huoshen Mountain Hospital in 10 days
4. China Europe Express
5. Making Xinjiang cotton
6. The first gold medal of China's snowboarding Winter Olympics
7. Rising City of the Future Xiong'an New Area
8. China's space industry

VR news experience through Xinhua News Agency，every time reader finish the news experience, will get tokens. After collecting tokens from 8 stations, reader can get an electronic certificate. In addition, there is a question answering session to test whether reader really understand the news event. There are also some interactive experiences in the process, which let people immerse themselves.

Experience tips ：
1. Click experience according to the instructions to lead you to news events.
2. Click "Read More" in the upper right corner to read the detailed content.
3. In the upper right corner, reader can select to open or close music during experience.

Company Name: Xinhua News Agency
Contact Person: WangJing Yun
Email:xhsxmtz52911@sina.com
Website: http://xinhuanet.com/


You just read:

Xinhua News Agency uses VR technology to conduct interactive news reporting

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.