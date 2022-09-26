Outlook on the Mattress Global Market to 2027 - by Mattress Type, Mattress Size, Region, Country, Sales Channel, End-user and Company

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mattress Market Overview, 2022-27" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on Global Mattress Market Overview, 2022-2027 is a balanced blend of factual based information, valuable insights, and implementable recommendations for both, the existing companies in the industry as well as the potential new entrants.

The overall mattress market is anticipated to have around USD Billion market size by 2027 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 7%. Mainly attributed to the rising disposable income and increasing awareness among the people about the detrimental effects of chemical-based mattresses, the market is to prove profitable.

From the available evidence, it seems certain that the concept of the mattress originated during prehistoric times. With the increasing technological advancements and disposable income, currently, an average consumer replaces a mattress every 8 years.

Being the oldest form of mattress, the innerspring mattresses are common across the world, holding up to a share of more than 50% in the market. Willingness to explore newer options is the reason for the growth of the different types of mattresses. One of the key trends in the mattress market is the increasing inclination of people toward customized mattresses.

Mattress manufacturers such as Tempur Sealy International Inc. have started offering the customization option to customers, where they can modify the thickness, firmness, and size of the mattress according to their preference. Even though the market seems to be opportunistic, the challenges of less spacious houses and a high dominance of the unorganized market in the developing countries hamper the growth.

Highly dominated by offline retailers, the online mattress market is at comparatively a preliminary stage. As the millennial customer are more attracted towards the online shopping methods, that provides added discount and free trials, the online mattress retails is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 20%, by the forecasted period.

In 2019, the global hotel industry was worth USD 570 Billion. This incline in the hotel industry has a great influence on the mattress market. Commercial grade mattresses are designed for the extra abuse that hotels and resorts get. They have higher coil counts and reinforcements that are only found in commercial grade designs. In addition, the various government policies related to real estate and growing disposable income have led to a surge in the home ownership rate, thereby supporting the growth of the market.

