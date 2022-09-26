Global Lipid Nutrition Market Report to 2031 - by Product, Source, Form, Application, Distribution and Region

Dublin, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lipid Nutrition Market 2021-2031 by Product, Source, Form, Application, Distribution, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lipid nutrition market will reach $17,516.6 million by 2031, growing by 7.6% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rising prevalence of various diseases and disorders, growing awareness about benefits of consuming functional lipids, increasing disposable household income, and the surged need for plant-based nutrition source to offer vegans and vegetarians with required nutrition.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global lipid nutrition market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product

3.1 Market Overview by Product

3.2 Omega-3

3.2.1 Breakdown of Omega-3 Market by Type

3.2.2 Breakdown of Omega-3 Market by Source

3.2.3 Breakdown of Omega-3 Market by Application

3.3 Omega-6

3.3.1 Breakdown of Omega-6 Market by Application

3.4 Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT)

3.4.1 Breakdown of MCT Market by Form

3.4.2 Breakdown of MCT Market by Application

3.5 Phytosterols

3.5.1 Breakdown of Phytosterol Market by Application

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Source

4.1 Market Overview by Source

4.2 Plant-based Products

4.3 Animal-based Products

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Form

5.1 Market Overview by Form

5.2 Liquid Products

5.3 Powder Products

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

6.1 Market Overview by Application

6.2 Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals

6.3 Infant Formula

6.4 Pharmaceuticals

6.5 Food Fortification

6.6 Cosmetics and Personal Care

6.7 Other Applications

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution

7.1 Market Overview by Distribution

7.2 Direct Sales

7.3 Distributors

8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2021-2031

8.2 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market

8.2.2 U.S.

8.2.3 Canada

8.2.4 Mexico

8.3 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

8.3.1 Overview of European Market

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 U.K.

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Netherlands

8.3.8 Rest of European Market

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

8.5 South America Market 2021-2031 by Country

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America Market

8.6 MEA Market 2021-2031 by Country

8.6.1 UAE

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Other National Markets

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles

Aker BioMarine

BASF SE

Croda International PLC

DSM

FMC Corporation

IOI Oleo GmbH

Kerry Group PLC

Neptune Wellness Solutions

Nordic Naturals, Inc.

Pelagia AS

Pharma Marine AS

POLARIS Nutritional Lipids

Stepan Company

Sternchemie GmbH & Co. KG

