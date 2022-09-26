Dual Clutch Transmission Market will Reach USD 29.28 Million, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the Forecast Period of 2028

Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) Market will Reach Nearly USD 29.28 Million, Expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% during the Forecast Period of 2028

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) market was valued at USD 780 million in 2018 and is projected to witness a growth of 9.1% of CAGR during forecast period in 2026. From demand side the growth is attributed to Hassle-free driving experiences offered by dual clutch transmissions (DCT) along with changing and improving customer preferences; and from the supply side the growth is majorly driven by increasing stringent regulations about carbon footprints. Dual clutch transmission improves the engine efficiency and to lower the carbon emissions.

Dual clutch transmission (DCT) have the additional benefit of providing a better smoother driving experience. As the name suggests, a dual clutch transmission (DCT) employs two clutches and actuators; one clutch performs shifts out of the odd-numbered gear shift while the other clutch takes care of the even-numbered gear shifts. This method allows one clutch to stay engaged with the engine and gearbox at all times, and eliminates the power loss that usually occurs in an automated manual transmission technology.

Increasing environmental awareness is fuelling the demand for reduced carbon footprint technologies across the globe. OEMs are strictly following the emission standards to meet stringent environmental regulations imposed by the government. Customers are seeking an enhanced driving experience. All these factors are boosting the growth of the dual clutch transmission market. However, continuous on-field-failures and unfavorable customer reviews regarding the performance of dual clutch transmission will hinder the growth of dual clutch transmission (DCT) market. Also, the cost of DCT technology is expected to restrain its penetration and adoption of the technology in small and medium-sized vehicles in developing regions.

North America is holds the top position in the global automotive curtain airbag market and is expected to retain the top position during the forecasted period. The US has been the innovative leader of vehicle safety and was the first country to regulate the use of frontal driver Airbag in passenger cars. APAC region is a highly lucrative market and is anticipated to grow saliently over the next few years. The increasing demand in the Chinese market is likely to drive the growth trajectory of the market in the region.

Top Profiled in the Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) Market Report:

• EATON Corporation

• GETRAG

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Schaeffler AG

• AVL

• Fiat Powertrain Technologies

• Aisin Seiki

• Continental AG

• Magna International

• BorgWarner Inc

Market Segmentation:

Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) by Lubrication Method (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Wet

• Dry

Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) by Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Commercial Vehicle

o LCV

o HCV

• Passenger Vehicle

Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) by Sales Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• OEM

• Aftermarket

