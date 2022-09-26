Immutep to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that Marc Voigt, CEO, and Deanne Miller, COO, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Event: Cantor Fitzgerald’s Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Time: 1:45 PM ET

Format: Panel Discussion and 1X1 Meetings

Panel: Trends and Challenges in Immuno-Oncology



Event: Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference:

Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022

Time: 2:30 PM ET

Format: Presentation and 1X1 Meetings

A live webcast of Mr. Voigt’s presentation at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference will be available here and after the meeting under the Events page within the Investors & Media section of Immutep’s website.

About Immutep

Immutep is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. The Company is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximise value to shareholders.

Immutep’s lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), a soluble LAG-3 fusion protein (LAG-3Ig), which is a first-in-class antigen presenting cell (APC) activator being explored in cancer in multiple clinical trials. Immutep is also developing an agonist of LAG-3 (IMP761) for autoimmune disease. Additional LAG-3 product candidates, including antibodies for immune response modulation, are licensed to and being developed by Immutep’s large pharmaceutical partners.

Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the United States.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website www.immutep.com or by contacting:

