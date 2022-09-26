Grom’s Curiosity Ink Media Signs Husband-Wife Screenwriters Chelsea & Matt Giegerich to Pen The Pirate Princess

Animated Feature Film Based on Curiosity’s Original IP Franchise Promises Humor, Heart and Fantastical Action for the Whole Family

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curiosity Ink Media, the original storytelling division of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) today announced that it has secured the husband-wife writing team and best-selling authors, Chelsea and Matt Giegerich, to pen the storyline for The Pirate Princess, an original, heartwarming coming-of-age tale about a fearless teenager raised by a notorious, but loving band of pirates. The selection of the Giegeriches was announced today by Darren Marks, Chairman and CEO of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Investor relations information on Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is available at https://investors.gromsocial.com.



The Pirate Princess introduces movie-goers to Zasha, a young woman who finds herself at a crossroads, when she discovers she was actually born a princess to an ousted royal family. She is torn between the only family she has ever known, a loving band of marauding pirates, and reclaiming her true identity. The Pirate Princess offers a rich blend of fantastical monsters, mysterious magic and high-stakes action. The film’s storyline and narrative are being crafted to establish a universally embraceable tale of family loyalty, support and unconditional love.

Chelsea and Matt Giegerich bring a deep biography in comedy and family-friendly entertainment to The Pirate Princess. The duo recently penned the Sony Pictures Entertainment feature film, Party Boat (starring comedian Jay Mohr), and are currently in development on a film with Jamie Foxx, and his producing partner Datari Turner. The Giegeriches have also developed projects for Nickelodeon, Olive Bridge Entertainment and Cloud 9 Entertainment. As best-selling authors, rights to their series of mystery novels, The Apple Orchard Mysteries, have been acquired by Fezziwig Studios, with the books surpassing 50 million page reads on Amazon.

“The Pirate Princess is a perfect example of the inventive stories, rich characters and eye-catching animation that is making Hollywood sit up and take notice of Curiosity Ink Media,” explains Marks. “It’s imperative that The Pirate Princess meets the filmgoing expectations of today’s families, and Chelsea and Matt are the ideal pairing to infuse this classic adventure tale with a contemporary swagger, laugh-out-loud comedy and family-friendly adventure.”

About Curiosity Ink Media

Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a best-in-class leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media’s multi-faceted I.P. library is designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships, and highly targeted market entry. For more information, please visit https://curiosityinkmedia.com/.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit https://gromsocial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Grom and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s website at www.gromsocial.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results.

For Grom Social Enterprises/Curiosity Ink Media

Marianne Romano

+1-818-681-0849

Romanomarianne@me.com

For Investor Relations

Colette Eymontt

TraDigital IR

colette@tradigitalir.com

832-331-2399

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0500bc3-e48c-45f3-bd09-ff096542c10c