Pearl Certification Certifies 100,000 High-Performing Homes

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pearl Certification announces that it has certified over 100,000 high-performing homes across 44 states. With a mission of making our global community a better place, Pearl Certification provides homeowners with the tools they need to improve their homes' health, comfort, efficiency, resilience — and value.

"Homeowners want comfortable, efficient, high-performing homes," said Robin LeBaron, president and co-founder of Pearl Certification. "But until now, there has been no way for them to capture the value of energy efficiency and other high-performing improvements they make because these features are typically invisible at the time of sale. That's where Pearl Certification steps in."

Every Pearl Certification captures the high-performing features of the home, including how efficient each asset is compared to the national or state average, as well as product highlights, such as the manufacturer, model number, and relevant ratings. Thanks to its partnership with the Appraisal Institute, Pearl Certification includes a Residential Green and Energy Efficient Addendum with every certification to help appraisers accurately value the home's high-performing features.

Homeowners can access their certification through Pearl's free, award-winning Green Door app, as well as contact top contractors in the elite Pearl Network. Pearl also supports the national housing market by training real estate agents to effectively market a home's high-performing features and by partnering with public entities to build a market that rewards energy efficiency.

"We issued our first certification nearly six years ago to the day," said Cynthia Adams, Pearl Certification CEO and co-founder. "Pearl Certification continues to expand its products, services, and team to meet the growing demand of the high-performing homes market. The Inflation Reduction Act's High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate and the Home Owner Managing Energy Savings (HOMES) Rebate will substantially increase demand for high-performing homes. We look forward to enabling even more homeowners to achieve their home improvement goals and to advancing the residential market."

About Pearl Certification

Pearl Certification is the gold standard in high-performing home certifications, bringing visibility to the valuable features that make them healthy, safe, comfortable, and energy- and water-efficient. Pearl is the only national sponsor of the U.S. Department of Energy's Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® program and is a partner with the National Association of REALTORS® Green REsource Council. Pearl has certified and provided appraisal addenda on over 100,000 homes in 44 states and Washington, D.C. Pearl Certified homes sell on average for 3.5-6% more than comparable homes, according to independent appraiser studies. https://pearlcertification.com

###

Contact Information:

Lindsay Bachman

Director of Strategic Trade Alliances

lindsay.bachman@pearlcertification.com

412.443.2996



Related Images











Image 1: Pearl Certification Certifies 100,000 High-Performing Homes





Pearl Certification, a third-party residential certification program for high-performing homes, recently achieved a major milestone by certifying over 100,000 homes across the country.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment