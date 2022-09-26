[solidcore] Named the Official Offseason Workout for The Washington Mystics, Announces Partnership with guard Alysha Clark

The fitness brand announces first-of-its-kind partnership, encouraging fans to create opportunities to discover strength and unlock their greatness with more than $20,000 in giveaways

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, [solidcore] - the Washington, DC based strength-training studio, announced that they have been named the official offseason workout of the WNBA Washington Mystics - inspiring fans to uncover their strength and unlock their greatness whether they are on or off the court.

Spearheaded by [solidcore] CEO and President Bryan Myers along with Mystics star Alysha Clark, the partnership was an organic melding of mission and outcomes. “Alysha, like so many athletes around the country, is a [solidcore] client and that authentic connection is core to this partnership,” said Bryan. “Alysha recognized the results - both mental and physical - that are possible to achieve at [solidcore] and we're excited to work with her and the Mystics to introduce [solidcore] to so many new clients.”

“I have been strength training for so much of my life, but I had never quite experienced results like the ones I was seeing when I started incorporating this slow, resistance-based training into my routine,” said Alysha. “My core felt stronger, my body felt leaner and I just felt more solid on the court - and I knew what to attribute it to. I not only started encouraging my teammates to take class, but I wanted fans and followers to learn about the physical - and mental - benefits of this type of resistance training. [solidcore] has given me the confidence to push a little harder and take risks, and I want others to feel the same way.”

[solidcore] is a 50-minute, strength-based class inspired by traditional pilates, but turned up to give clients a unique - and effective - full-body workout. Utilizing slow, controlled movements, [solicore] classes are designed to break down muscles by getting them to second stage muscle failure, at which point the muscles build back stronger and leaner. While it has often been used as a secondary or complimentary workout, there are increased benefits to leveraging [solidcore] as your primary strength-based program.

“What it boils down to is effectiveness, and that’s what we deliver,” said Bryan. “People are looking for a workout that delivers results, that’s empowering, and that translates outside the studio - and that’s what we bring to the table. Our workout is designed to deliver very specific results, and that’s what you will get. It’s our differentiator. Come to the studio, get under the blue lights, and you will surprise yourself with how strong you really are.”

“The Mystics are excited to partner with [solidcore]” said Patrick Duffy, SR. VP Global Partnerships at Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “Their passion for fitness and making an impact in the community align well with our goals at the Mystics.”

As part of their partnership, Alysha and [solidcore] will be challenging clients and fans to commit to themselves both inside the studio and outside. The company will be announcing a “Greatness Within” challenge giving away $20K by encouraging clients to unlock their greatness and to inspire others to do the same. Follow @solidcore and @alyshaclark on Instagram as details are revealed.

“I’m really excited to bring this workout to the fans,” said Alysha. “Whether you’re a DC fan or just looking for your next challenge, I think this is going to be a game-changer.”

About [solidcore]

[solidcore] is a 50-minute, full-body, strength-training workout that uses slow, controlled movements to break down the slow-twitch muscle fibers so that they build back stronger and leaner. [solidcore] differentiates itself by bringing different levels of intensity and efficiency to the workout and the overall experience – attracting those who believe that the joy is in the work, and that there is always work to be done. With a focus on empowering [communities] and creating a space where everyone feels inspired, included, and seen, [solidcore] is on a mission to help people create the strongest version of themselves. To learn more, visit www.solidcore.co

About the Washington Mystics

The Washington Mystics recently celebrated their 25th anniversary season. The Mystics are the most successful professional women’s sports team in the Washington D.C. metropolitan led by Head Coach Mike Thibault, All-Stars Elena Delle Donne and Ariel as well as veteran Natasha Cloud. For information on the Washington Mystics, please visit www.washingtonmystics.com.

