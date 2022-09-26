Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 252,311 in the last 365 days.

UMeWorld Limited Dissolves the VIE Structure, Winds Down Its Educational Business in China

The Company is transitioning itself into a health and wellness company through its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary Dagola Inc.

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMeWorld Limited (OTC PINK: UMEWF) today announced that the Company’s wholly-owned Chinese subsidiary, UMeLook (Guangzhou) Information Technology Co., Ltd. has terminated all contractual agreements with Guangzhou XinYiXun Network Technology Co., Ltd., a variable interest entity (“VIE”) of the Company. As previously announced on August 15, 2022, UMeWorld has terminated business activities in China and is now focused on its health and wellness business in North America. As part of this restructuring, the Company is relocating its Head Office from Hong Kong to Miami, Florida, a process that is expected to be completed by the end of October 2022.

“The wind-down of our education business in China and the transition to the wellness business marks a new milestone for the Company,” said Michael Lee, CEO of UMeWorld. “Going forward, we will focus on growing the company organically and through mergers and acquisitions. We have entered the U.S. Health and Wellness Market with the introduction of Dagola (diacylglycerol - DAG) cooking oil which, to the best of our knowledge, is the only DAG cooking oil available in the U.S. market. We have signed an LOI for the acquisition of a nutritional supplement sales and marketing company based in Florida, which is expected to close in October 2022. There are several accretive M&A targets that the company has identified for potential acquisition, that are in various stages of negotiations.

In closing, on behalf of UMeWorld’s management team and Board of Directors, I wish to thank our shareholders for their continued support and I look forward to providing further updates as our Company progresses.”

About UMeWorld Limited

UMeWorld Limited is a health and wellness company with a mission to help its customers live more healthfully. The Company, through its subsidiaries, plans to operate in the sales and marketing of diacylglycerol cooking oils and nutritional supplement & raw material businesses.

About Dagola Inc.

Dagola Inc. is a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of UMeWorld Limited. Dagola Inc. is engaged in the sales and marketing of novel foods in North America. For more information about Dagola Inc., please visit www.dagolaoil.com.

PR Contact

Dagola Inc.
E-mail: info@dagolaoil.com

UMeWorld Limited
E-mail: info@umeworld.com


You just read:

UMeWorld Limited Dissolves the VIE Structure, Winds Down Its Educational Business in China

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.