Bionano Laboratories to Provide Enhanced Genetic Counseling and Patient Care for Genetic Disorders with OptraHEALTH’s HealthFAX™

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO and SAN JOSE, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Laboratories and OptraHEALTH today announced their collaboration to utilize HealthFAX’s proprietary AI platform to enhance genetic counseling services and improve care for patients receiving diagnostic services through the Bionano Laboratories. Bionano Laboratories utilizes cutting-edge technologies to provide genetic diagnostics in both clinical and research settings. Bionano Laboratories intends to scale its operations while continuing to improve the customer testing experience by adopting the HealthFAX platform.



Within Bionano Laboratories’ new operational workflow, patients seeking additional information surrounding genetic disorders and testing services are sent a link to a custom HealthFAX virtual assistant through the program’s ExpertConnect™ feature. This feature provides information to patients on the genetic testing process and testing options and collects personal and family history needed for future potential discussions with genetic counselors. The approach will allow Bionano Laboratories to automate parts of their up-front education workflows and reduce the workload for their team, enabling Bionano Laboratories to potentially service greater numbers of patients while providing more efficient and effective customer care to their patients.

“We have chosen to incorporate the HealthFAX platform into the Bionano Laboratories workflow with the intent to increase operational efficiencies while also improving the overall experience for our clients,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano Laboratories’ parent company, Bionano Genomics. “With the implementation of these new tools, Bionano Laboratories will be able to scale as it expands services in the future.”

Dr. Gauri Naik, CEO of OptraHEALTH commented, “OptraHEALTH aims to make HealthFAX widely accessible to all families in need of more information about genetic testing for autism spectrum and other genetic disorders. It is unimaginable how much anxiety parents undergo while awaiting results for their child’s genetic test. The HealthFAX conversational platform will provide Bionano Laboratories with digital tools to better service their patient community while providing live support at scale as required.”

About OptraHEALTH®:

OptraHEALTH® is focused on improving outcomes for consumers and leading Life Sciences and Healthcare organizations by utilizing its next-generation Artificial Intelligence Platform. OptraHEALTH’s flagship product, HealthFAX™ Virtual Care Platform for Healthcare, is used in healthcare settings for better engagement, experience, and education.

About Bionano Laboratories:

Lineagen, Inc., d/b/a Bionano Laboratories, a subsidiary of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) provides access to genetic answers and support utilizing cutting-edge technologies to advance the way you see the genome. Its clinical services offer a genetic testing experience that combines a comprehensive testing portfolio with thoughtful and accessible support options for the diagnostic journey. Bionano Laboratories also offers direct access to optical genome mapping for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. For more information, visit www.bionanolaboratories.com .

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “can,” “believe” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the benefits of HealthFAX and its platform to genetic counseling services and patients, the benefits of HealthFAX to Bionano Laboratories, its operations, its customer testing experience and its workflows, the ability of Bionano Laboratories to scale operations effectively with the use of HealthFAX and OptraHEALTH’s ability to expand access to HealthFAX and provide positive digital tools. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our respective businesses and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements to existing technologies; changes in our respective strategic and commercial plans; our respective abilities to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; and the risks and uncertainties associated with Bionano Genomics’ business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings subsequently made by it with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

