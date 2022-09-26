Crurated Becomes the First Blockchain and Member-Based Wine Community to Offer Fractional Barrel Sales Backed by NFT Technology

/EIN News/ -- New features give Crurated Members the ability to buy fractions of wine in barrels and customize exclusive bottle formats and labeling

Participating world-renowned producers include Domaine Fourrier, Charles Lachaux, Domaine Robert Groffier, Domaine Vincent Dancer, Domaine De Montille, and Domaine Pierre Girardin

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wine futures, sometimes called En Primeur, is a way to buy the most highly-sought after wines before they are bottled and released on the market. Crurated, a blockchain and member-based wine community, is taking this concept to the next level with new technology that offers provenance as well as customization to the mix. Alfonso de Gaetano, the company’s Founder has announced that Crurated Members can now purchase fractions of barrels which are certified through blockchain and NFT technology. This new offering also gives members the ability to customize bottle formats and labels based on their unique needs.

Crurated is introducing fractional barrel sales with world-renowned producers that include Domaine Fourrier, Charles Lachaux, Domaine Robert Groffier, Domaine Vincent Dancer, Domaine De Montille and Domaine Pierre Girardin.

Crurated is also offering curated experiences for the top 10 fractional barrel purchases, in terms of monetary value. Experiences include a visit with the wine producer, tour of the winemaking facility, a winemaking dinner and other curated events based on location.

“Many of our esteemed clients often ask for larger format bottles. Determining how many to produce beyond the traditional Magnum can be challenging,” said Nicolas Groffier of Domaine Robert Groffier. “Fractional barrel sales and the ability for buyers to customize bottle size allows us to determine the exact number and sizes of bottles we will need. And now the only way to have larger size formats from Domaine Robert Groffier is through Crurated.”

“This new concept completely changes the way rare, pre-bottled wines are sold to consumers,” said Alfonso. “Fractional ownership has been around for decades and is just now being applied to digital art in the NFT space. While a fraction of a Bored Ape may be a unique application of the technology, it is shared and not something you can enjoy on its own. Our concept revolutionizes fractional ownership backed by NFTs by offering the value of provenance to further authenticate the wine. Members can also customize their bottle formats and labels and then appreciate their fraction of rarity in the real world.”

The current schedule for the fractional sales of French barrels includes:

Sept. 26 – October 2: Domaine Fourrier – 2 Barrel

Oct. 3 – October 9: Charles Lachaux – 6 Barrels

Oct. 10 – October 16: Domaine Vincent Dancer – 1 Barrel

Oct. 17 – October 23: Domaine De Montille – 2 Barrels

Oct. 24 – October 30: Domaine Robert Groffier – 5 Barrels

Oct. 31 – Nov. 6: Domaine Pierre Girardin – 5 Barrels

About Crurated

Launched in 2021 with an emphasis on France and Italy, Crurated is a membership-based wine community designed to connect connoisseurs directly with world-class producers. A team of specialists provides personalized services and authentic experiences, while Crurated's seamless logistics service guarantees quality and provenance thanks to secure wine cellar storage and innovative blockchain technology. For more on Crurated, visit crurated.com.

