Phathom Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. James Topper to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders, today announced the appointment of James “Jamie” Topper, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Topper currently serves as a Managing Partner at Frazier Life Sciences, which invests globally in private and publicly traded companies that discover, develop, and commercialize innovative biopharmaceuticals. He is also the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: FLAC). In addition to those leadership roles, he serves on the boards of Alpine Immune Sciences (Nasdaq: ALPN) and AnaptysBio (Nasdaq: ANAB). Dr. Topper is rejoining Phathom’s Board having served as a Phathom Board member from its creation in January 2018 until May 2021.



“We are very excited to welcome Jamie back to our Board at a pivotal time in Phathom’s history, as we transition from a clinical-stage company into a commercial organization,” said Terrie Curran, President and Chief Executive Officer of Phathom. “Jamie knows Phathom well and we will benefit from his experience and expertise in growing successful biotechnology companies. As we continue to prepare for our product launches in the first quarter of next year, we believe Jamie’s addition to our board will provide valuable perspectives and experience.”

Dr. Topper joined Frazier Life Sciences in 2003 and has served as a Managing Partner since 2005. He has invested across over 35 biopharma companies, including Acerta Pharma BV (sold to AstraZeneca), Amunix Pharmaceuticals (sold to Sanofi), Calistoga Pharmaceuticals (co-founder, sold to Gilead Sciences), Mavupharma (sold to AbbVie), and Portola Pharmaceuticals (co-founder, sold to Alexion).

Prior to joining Frazier Life Sciences, he served as head of the cardiovascular research and development franchise at Millennium Pharmaceuticals and ran Millennium San Francisco (formerly COR Therapeutics). Prior to the merger of COR and Millennium, Dr. Topper served as the Vice President of Biology at COR and was responsible for managing all of its research activities. He also served on the faculties of Stanford Medical School and Harvard Medical School prior to joining COR.

Dr. Topper received his M.D. and Ph.D. in biophysics from Stanford University and completed his postgraduate training in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. He also holds a B.S. from the University of Michigan.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB). Vonoprazan-based regimens are approved in the U.S. as part of a co-packaged product in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults, marketed as VOQUEZNA™ TRIPLE PAK™ (vonoprazan, amoxicillin, clarithromycin) and VOQUEZNA™ DUAL PAK™ (vonoprazan, amoxicillin). Phathom has a New Drug Application under review by the FDA for vonoprazan in erosive esophagitis (EE) and is studying the use of vonoprazan for the treatment of non-erosive reflux disease (NERD). For more information about Phathom, visit the Company’s website at www.phathompharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

