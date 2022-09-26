MMIT Announces the Winners of the Q2 2022 Patient Access Awards

Winners across nine therapeutic areas are recognized by payers and physicians for their dedication for smoothing patient access

/EIN News/ -- Yardley, PA, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managed Markets Insight & Technology (MMIT)—the trusted go-to-market partner for overcoming barriers to patient access—has announced the winners of the quarterly Patient Access Awards to honor manufacturers who are committed to improving patient access to life-saving therapies.

“Manufacturers today are not only developing innovative new drugs but also playing a key role in making sure that patients can access them,” said Diane Watson, CEO of MMIT, a Norstella company. “We applaud their efforts in this shared mission.”

The winners—one per therapeutic area—are determined by payer and physician stakeholders, who are surveyed as part of MMIT’s quarterly Oncology Index and Biologics and Injectables Index.

In this research, payer and physician stakeholders assess and rank the performance of manufacturers across a series of factors, including the manufacturer’s overall commitment to a disease, account representative support, patient and family support programs and resources, patient copay assistance, physician education and support, and HUB services.

“We are thrilled to recognize the manufacturers who are getting patient access right,” said Watson. “Congratulations to each of the winners, and thank you for your dedication to helping patients.”

The winners of the Q2 Patient Access Awards are:

Oncology:

Novartis (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia)

Pfizer (Acute Myeloid Leukemia)

Bristol Myers Squibb (Chronic Myeloid Leukemia)

Bristol Myers Squibb (Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma)

Biologics & Injectables:

Pfizer (Atopic Dermatitis)

Novo Nordisk (Diabetes)

Janssen (Psoriasis)

Amgen (Psoriatic Arthritis)

Sanofi (Severe Asthma)

Learn more information about the Patient Access Awards here.

About MMIT

MMIT, a Norstella company, believes that patients who need lifesaving treatments shouldn’t face delays because of the barriers to accessing therapies. As the leading provider of market access data, analytics and insights, our expert teams of pharmacists, clinicians, data specialists and market researchers provide clarity and confidence so that our clients can make better decisions. For more information, visit mmitnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

