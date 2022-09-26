ProStar Hires Matthew Dragon as Director of Sales for ProStar

/EIN News/ -- GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions® is pleased to announce the Company has hired Matthew Dragon as the Company's Director of Sales and will be responsible for managing sales for ProStar's patented flagship application PointMan® Mr. Dragon’s responsibilities will be to utilize his extensive experience in sales, marketing, and engineering, to increase ProStar's market penetration across the United States, Canada and the rest of the world.



"I am very pleased that a credible and seasoned executive like Matthew Dragon has joined the ProStar team,” stated ProStar CEO and founder Page Tucker. “Matthew brings with him a proven track record as well as a wealth of knowledge and experience that I am confident will help us to significantly increase our exposure to the market and drive sales. One of Matthew's greatest assets is his proven ability to recruit, coach, and grow an organization's sales team to ultimately drive revenue growth.”

Matthew Dragon has been the vision behind the sales strategy and sales success for several industry equipment manufacturers as well as the largest private utility location company in the United States. Matthew has continually proven his ability to create a sales-focused culture responsible for consistently increasing revenue. His 20-year history in technical sales represents a diverse mix of products and services in the utility damage prevention industry.

“This is the perfect time to join ProStar as we are starting to see a significant change in the industry,” said Matthew Dragon. “More states, construction companies, and utility asset owners are understanding the value of knowing the precise location of buried utilities and, at the same time, are looking for a digitally based solution that drives significant productivity gains. After seeing ProStar’s transformative solution PointMan, I knew that this was the disruptive technology that would become the de facto standard, and I immediately wanted to be part of the team.”

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 21 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com.

On behalf of the Company,

Page Tucker on sales / corporate news releases, CEO and Director

Contact:

Joel Sutherland

Investor Relations

970-822-4792

Investorrelations@prostarcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Company’s future plans. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “postulate” and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company’s securities; the state of the technology sector; recent market volatility; the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Company’s recent Annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis filed on SEDAR on April 14, 2022, for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company’s issuer page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.