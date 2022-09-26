Cabaletta Bio to Present at the Chardan 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Steven Nichtberger, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Chardan 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the News and Events section of the Company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com. Replays of the presentation will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio (Nasdaq: CABA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies that have the potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment for patients with autoimmune diseases. The CABA™ platform, in combination with Cabaletta Bio’s proprietary technology, has advanced a growing pipeline that currently includes potential treatments for patients with mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis, PLA2R-associated membranous nephropathy, mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris and hemophilia A with FVIII alloantibodies. Cabaletta Bio’s headquarters are located in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, visit www.cabalettabio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

