Aravive to Participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Oncology & HemOnc Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease, today announced that Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., DABT, Chief Executive Officer and Rudy Howard, Chief Financial Officer will participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Oncology & HemOnc Conference on September 28, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, N.Y.



Dr. McIntyre will participate in a panel discussion titled “Companies with Key Catalysts Over the Next 12-18 Months” on Wednesday, September 28, at 10:40 am ET.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc. is a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease. Our lead product candidate, batiraxcept (formerly AVB-500), is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that binds to GAS6, the sole ligand that activates AXL, thereby inhibiting metastasis and tumor growth, and restoring sensitivity to anti-cancer agents. Batiraxcept has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA and Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission in platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. Batiraxcept is in an active registrational Phase 3 trial in platinum resistant ovarian cancer (NCT04729608), a Phase 1b/2 trial in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (NCT04300140), and a Phase 1b/2 trial in pancreatic adenocarcinoma (NCT04983407). The Company is based in Houston, Texas and received a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in 2016. Additional information at www.aravive.com.

Contact:

Lenne Green

Aravive, Inc.

(936) 355-1910

ir@aravive.com



