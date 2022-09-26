SomaLogic's Chief Medical Officer Steve Williams honored with C-Suite Award by the Denver Business Journal

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic (NASDAQ: SLGC), a leader in AI data-driven proteomics technology, today announced that Chief Medical Officer Steve Williams, M.D., Ph.D., has been named a 2022 C-Suite Award winner by the Denver Business Journal. The honorees in the Denver Business Journal's 2022 C-Suite Awards program are executives who were evaluated by a team of third-party judges on the impact they have made on their organizations, industries and the greater community.



“We are thrilled to recognize Steve’s accomplishments with this honor,” said SomaLogic Chief Executive Officer Roy Smythe, M.D. “His vision for using proteomics to power objective innovation in healthcare is already driving significant change. His passion for creating new solutions for patients and those who seek to serve them is instrumental to our success as we continue to grow our business. We are very fortunate to have him as part of our team.”

One of the many innovations Dr. Williams brought to SomaLogic is revolutionizing study design to incorporate variables like age, gender, geography and ethnicity, and combining this with machine learning to develop accurate diagnostic tests. As a result, SomaLogic can conduct expansive and inclusive studies that are powered by SomaLogic’s AI and bioinformatics algorithms along with the company’s database of protein measurements on more than 450,000 samples.

Recognizing that the study of proteins could provide a deep understanding of changes in the human body, Dr. Williams’s team created a laboratory-developed blood test that can accurately predict the four-year likelihood of heart attack, stroke, heart failure or death in someone with established heart disease or with known elevated risk from diabetes, kidney disease or older age. He led clinical studies that will determine how clinicians will act on these test results to prevent hospitalizations and deaths in people with diabetes. Dr. Williams’s team is also applying this knowledge to hospitalized Covid-19 patients to predict the risk of severe illness or death.

Dr. Williams recently published a paper in the journal, Science Translational Medicine, on the topic of protein biomarkers in cardiovascular risk. You can find the paper here: https://www.science.org/doi/abs/10.1126/scitranslmed.abj9625.

SomaLogic was founded more than 20 years ago with the vision of using large-scale protein measurements to help people optimize their health. In his 12 years at SomaLogic, Dr. Williams led the team at SomaLogic to expand the SomaScan® Assay’s range from 800 to approximately 7,000 (and soon to be 10,000) proteins and applied the technology in studies that have demonstrated the value of proteomics, the large-scale study of proteins, to life sciences clinical research.

