OnTerra Systems Announces Enhancements To New RouteSavvy Online & RouteSavvy Mobile App

New release of RouteSavvy provides additional refinements to RouteSavvy Route Planning Software & the RouteSavvy Mobile App

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnTerra Systems (www.OnTerraSystems.com), the developers of RouteSavvy automated route planning software (www.RouteSavvy.com), today introduced enhanced versions of RouteSavvy routing software and the RouteSavvy mobile app.



RouteSavvy is cloud-based route planning software that generates more efficient routes for deliveries, pick-ups, service calls & sales calls. More efficient routes can be generated based on shortest drive time, shortest distance (the least miles driven), routes that avoid highways, and routes that avoid toll roads. RouteSavvy benefits include:

Reduced fuel consumption & reduced fleet fuel costs;

Lower fleet maintenance expenses tied to mileage (oil changes, tire replacement, etc.);

Minimized overtime labor costs;

Increased revenues because more deliveries, pick-ups, or service calls can be shoe-horned into the work week.

Highlights of RouteSavvy’s New Features & Functions

RouteSavvy Online Enhancements – RouteSavvy Online (the desktop / laptop version that runs on internet browsers) features the following enhanced functions with:

Customizable notifications – Route planners can change the sender’s name, the subject line & email recipient so that, when drivers mark a stop as complete, customized email notifications can be sent back to the office, to dispatchers, or to customers;

Easy Route Builder improvements; and

Drag-and-drop functionality enhancements.

RouteSavvy Mobile App Enhancements – The RouteSavvy Mobile App includes the following additions:

User interface updates;

Indexing of stops updates;

Ability to hide unwanted routes; and

Ability to push software updates to mobile users – both for Android & Apple smartphones & tablets.

“This latest release of RouteSavvy route planning software and its mobile app further refine the RouteSavvy user experience, with a strong focus on streamlined delivery management & service management functions,” said Steve Milroy, OnTerra Systems president. “Software development is a dynamic function, with the RouteSavvy development team continually working to refine and enhance functionality, ease of use, and more.”

RouteSavvy Receives Rave Reviews from Users

RouteSavvy has received rave reviews (5 stars) from users in a wide variety of industries, including the following reviews featured on Capterra.com:

5 stars, Capterra.com – “SUPER PRODUCT : RouteSavvy meets our basic needs and is far more cost-effective than the alternatives.” – Tamiann Parrott, VCS Billing

: RouteSavvy meets our basic needs and is far more cost-effective than the alternatives.” – Tamiann Parrott, VCS Billing 5 stars, Capterra.com – “BEST ROUTE OPTIMIZATION FOR THE PRICE: We are running leaner and saving money because of RouteSavvy.” – Tyson Thomas, Maverick Distribution

We are running leaner and saving money because of RouteSavvy.” – Tyson Thomas, Maverick Distribution 5 stars, Capterra.com – “AWESOME LOGISTICS: We have been using RouteSavvy for 3 years and it’s worth every penny.” – NaSara Parsley, ARP Delivery Services

About RouteSavvy

Developed by USA-based OnTerra Systems, RouteSavvy ( www.RouteSavvy.com ) is web-based, automated route planning software that helps businesses & non-profits generate more efficient routes for deliveries, pick-ups, service calls, and sales calls. More efficient routing equals fewer miles driven, resulting in significant savings on fuel costs, fleet maintenance costs & labor costs. RouteSavvy costs just $39 per vehicle per month for 1 vehicle; $30 per vehicle per month for 2-5 vehicles; $25 per vehicle per month for 6-10 vehicles; with volume pricing available for fleets with 11 vehicles or more. RouteSavvy also offers an add-on Mobile App with powerful delivery management / service call management functionality and innovative, smartphone-based GPS tracking, and an Application Program Interface (API) for software developers who need to integrate route optimization functionality into applications they are developing.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Courtney DeWinter, DeWinter Marketing & PR Agency – Denver, Colo.

303.572.8180, www.DeWinterMarketingPR.com