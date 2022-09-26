HTG Molecular Diagnostics to Participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company advancing precision medicine through its innovative transcriptome-wide profiling technology, today announced that management will participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.



John Lubniewski, HTG CEO will be a participant in the panel discussion, “Predictive Biomarkers, Sequencing and Diagnostics, Oh My!” at 9:50 am ET on September 28, 2022.

About HTG:

HTG is accelerating precision medicine from diagnosis to treatment by harnessing the power of transcriptome-wide profiling to drive translational research, novel therapeutics and clinical diagnostics across a variety of disease areas.

Building on more than a decade of pioneering innovation and partnerships with biopharma leaders and major academic institutes, HTG’s proprietary RNA platform technologies are designed to make the development of life science tools and diagnostics more effective and efficient and to unlock a differentiated and disruptive approach to transformative drug discovery. For more information visit www.htgmolecular.com.

