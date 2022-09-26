/EIN News/ -- ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 19-Sep-22 35,000 €462.7263 €16,195,420.50 20-Sep-22 35,000 €461.9375 €16,167,812.50 21-Sep-22 35,000 €465.2854 €16,284,989.00 22-Sep-22 35,000 €457.3429 €16,007,001.50 23-Sep-22 35,000 €442.5250 €15,488,375.00

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

