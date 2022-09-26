ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|19-Sep-22
|35,000
|€462.7263
|€16,195,420.50
|20-Sep-22
|35,000
|€461.9375
|€16,167,812.50
|21-Sep-22
|35,000
|€465.2854
|€16,284,989.00
|22-Sep-22
|35,000
|€457.3429
|€16,007,001.50
|23-Sep-22
|35,000
|€442.5250
|€15,488,375.00
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
