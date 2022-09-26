Global Military Antenna Market Size, Share, Value, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Military Antenna Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Military Antenna Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global military antenna market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like frequency bands, types, components, platforms, applications, end-uses, and major regions.
Military Antenna Market Size, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Historical Market Size (2021): USD 3.36 Billion
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 6.1%
• Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 4.80 Billion
Military antenna is integral part of defence communications. It used for assisting aircraft pilots from ground in order to bolster the safety and to increase the efficiency of operations. The thriving aerospace and defence industry across the emerging economies aimed towards bolstering the safety of citizens amidst increasing terrorism is leading to accelerated induction of military antenna in the military zones.
In addition to this, the increasing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles ground vehicles and mobile WLAN systems are further propelling the military antenna market growth to augment the coordination. Over the forecast period, the growing geopolitical tensions between powerful sovereign nations are likely to increase the risk of electronic warfare. This can be attributed to the fact that military antenna provides an upper hand to the defence forces by allowing intelligence agencies analyse the potential threat.
In terms of region, North America accounts for a significant share in the military antenna market. The world’s largest military spender, United States of America, is focussing on continuous upgradation of missile defence systems. In February 2020, Raytheon Technologies, a prominent aerospace conglomerate announced the introduction of an array of radar antennas for the United States army to bolster the missile defence strategy for future challenges.
Military Antenna Industry Definition and Major Segments
An antenna is defined as an electronic device which is used to transform a radio frequency signal into electromagnetic wave. The characteristics of antennas remain the same while transmitting or receiving end. The antennas used for military applications is known as a military antenna. These applications include controlling of unmanned aerial vehicles, and managing uplinks of video information, among others.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/military-antenna-market
Based on frequency band, the market can be segmented into:
• High Frequency (HF)
• Very High Frequency (VHF)
• Ultra-High Frequency (UHF)
• Super High Frequency (SHF)
• Extremely High Frequency (EHF)
The market can be broadly categorised based on type into:
• Dipole Antennas
• Monopole Antennas
• Array Antennas
• Loop Antennas
• Aperture Antennas
• Traveling Wave Antennas
By component, the market has been segmented into:
• Reflectors
• Feed Horn
• Feed Networks
• Low Noise Block Converter (LNB)
• Others
On the basis of platform, the market is classified into:
• Ground
• Airborne
• Marine
The significant applications of the product include:
• Surveillance
• Electronic Warfare
• Navigation
• Communication
• SATCOM
• Telemetry
The major end-uses included in the market are as follows:
• OEM
• Aftermarket
On the basis of region, the market can be categorised into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Military Antenna Market Trends
The key trends in the global military antenna market include the technological advancements in the aerospace and defence industry across the sovereign nations. The rising military expenditure, supported by the increasing international cooperation to cultivate global harmony, is anticipated to accelerate the demand for efficient communication devices and military components.
The growing research and development activities by the major market players aimed towards upgrading missile defence sensors are likely to be the crucial trends in the market. Military antenna is vital role in curbing the airborne threats efficiently which is leading to a heightened incorporation of the product in airborne defence systems.
Moreover, the growing expansion of opportunities for aftermarket, due to the increasing knowledge and greater understanding of market dynamics among the equipment manufacturers are further boosting the accessibility of the product. This is likely to provide impetus to the military antenna market in the coming years.
Furthermore, the favourable government initiatives across the emerging economies to facilitate employment generation schemes and pilot programmes are expected to bolster the induction of military antenna in the defence squad. For instance, in 2022, the United States Department of Defence announced the incorporation of small antennas in the forces funded by the pilot programme to accelerate the procurement and fielding innovative technologies (APFIT).
Key Market Players
The major players in the military antenna market report are:
L3Harris Technologies, Inc
Comrod Communication AS
Rohde & Schwarz
Alaris Antennas
Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions
MTI Wireless Edge Ltd
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
