Nightly Lane Closures on I-70 between MM 5.23 and MM 8 beginning October 3rd

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that there will be nightly lane closures on I-70 Eastbound and Westbound between mile marker 5.23 and mile marker 8. These

closures will begin October 3rd, taking place Monday through Friday from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM, and will last three weeks. These closures will occur in order to demolish the

crossovers that were utilized during the Middle Creek Bridge rehabilitation. The median and shoulders will also be returned to the original condition through the area.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can

be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances

could change the project schedule.



​