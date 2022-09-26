Submit Release
Portions of Beckley Travel Plaza open following early morning grease fire

The gas station, restrooms and convenience store at the Beckley Travel Plaza on the West Virginia Turnpike are back open following an early morning grease fire.
 
West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller said the fire broke out in the kitchen of the Burger King restaurant at the travel plaza about 6 a.m. Firefighters from four local fire departments responded to the fire and quickly extinguished the blaze.
 
The restaurants will be closed through the weekend.​​

