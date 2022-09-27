'Where Parents Talk' Radio Show returns to 105.9 The Region FM
The Where Parents Talk radio show hosted by award-winning journalist Lianne Castelino returns to the airwaves on 105.9 The Region FM beginning October 1st.
Having a trusted voice like Lianne's helps parents sort out noise from relevant information. We are delighted Where Parents Talk is returning to 105.9 The Region.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If growing up is arguably harder than it’s ever been in today’s complex world, it’s no wonder parents are looking for help navigating this proverbial minefield. After a successful debut run in 2021, the Where Parents Talk radio show hosted by Lianne Castelino, returns to 105.9 The Region FM, bringing evidenced-based, scientifically-backed advice, along with the lived experiences of thought-leaders who are all mothers and fathers themselves.
— Debra McLaughlin, General Manager, 105.9 The Region
"Raising children today is strikingly challenging and parents need support more than ever," says Lianne Castelino, mother of three and founder of Where Parents Talk, Canadian producer of award-winning multimedia parenting resources for more than 20 years. "The opportunity to continue to amplify the voices of leading researchers and other experts in the parenting space via radio broadcasts and podcasts, provides access to credible, trusted perspectives rooted in science, offering advice, strategies and tips that can proactively be game-changing for parents."
Where Parents Talk will air Saturday mornings, beginning October 1st, at 10:30 on 105.9 The Region FM, an independently owned and operated radio station that broadcasts across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) with more than 1.2 million listeners weekly and growing.
"With everything being described as unprecedented these days, the reality is that none of us can remember a time when it has been more demanding to be a parent than now," says Debra McLaughlin, General Manager, 105.9 The Region. "Between the Internet, social media and a daily influx of information, parents are besieged by calls to do more and do better. Having a trusted voice like Lianne's helps parents sort out noise from relevant information. We are delighted Where Parents Talk is returning to 105.9 The Region. We along with her legion of followers have missed her sage input."
105.9 The Region is headquartered in York Region, one of Canada's fastest growing areas, comprising Markham, Richmond Hill and Vaughan, Ontario.
Podcast versions of the Where Parents Talk radio show will be available for parents across Canada and beyond, on demand via more than 50 podcast platforms as well as on 1059theregion.com and whereparentstalk.com.
ABOUT WHEREPARENTSTALK.COM
An award-winning digital community of parents --- educating, inspiring and empowering other parents --- with trusted information and practical advice.
