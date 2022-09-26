Healthcare IT Integration Market Share Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The global healthcare IT integration market is projected to reach value of USD 7.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare IT integration market is projected to reach value of USD 7.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global healthcare IT integration market is expected to expand significantly, owing to the rising demand for remote patient monitoring. Moreover, the increasing demand for personalized care in the healthcare industry is also anticipated to propel the global healthcare IT integration market during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising adoption of telehealth and e-health applications in the healthcare industry is projected to fuel the global healthcare IT integration market during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the global healthcare IT integration market is expected to be hampered by high maintenance costs of healthcare IT integration solutions.

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, Leidos Holdings, Inc. declared that it had signed a contract to acquire 1901 Group LLC. The acquisition would improve Leidos' role in the digital modernization industry and strengthen its capabilities for fast-paced markets of cloud and IT service.

The integration engine segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 11.3%. An integration engine is a healthcare integration platform that enables the functionality of care delivery for organizations. Integration engines aim to streamline the healthcare system from interfaces to business processes and operational practices.

The implementation segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of medical device integration in the healthcare sector

During the forecast period, the hospital integration segment is projected to hold the largest market share. Healthcare IT integration facilitates efficient remote patient monitoring and accurate patient information sharing, which is anticipated to fuel this segment during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the hospitals segment is expected to retain the largest share of the global healthcare IT integration market, owing to advantages of healthcare IT integration in hospitals, such as improved patient safety, optimal coordination of services, improved access of patient records, improved quality monitoring, and decreased operating expenses.

The North America region is anticipated to lead the global market during the forecast period, due to growing adoption of telehealth applications and rising government emphasis on improving patient care and medical facilities in the region

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Oracle Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., NextGen Healthcare, Inc., Capsule Technologies, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., CIOX Health LLC, Leidos Holdings, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare IT integration market on the basis of type, services, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Medical Device Integration

Integration Engines

Media Integration

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Training

Implementation

Maintenance & Support

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Clinic Integration

Radiology Integration

Lab Integration

Hospital Integration

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Laboratories

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Clinics

Others

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Healthcare IT Integration Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

