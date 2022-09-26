Straighteners Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of 1,156.4 Million by 2030: Size, Trends, Growth and Revenue Outlook

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global straighteners market size is expected to reach USD 1,156.4 Million at a revenue CAGR of 4.8% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as surge in adoption of hair styling products among consumers. Straighteners are basically hair straightening tools, that help people straighten their hair. There are many different types of straightening tools and products in the market, hence use of these products has been gradually growing in the recent years. In addition to other hair styling products such as hair wax, hair creams, hair oils, hair gels, and other hair styling products. In addition, high demand for these goods is brought on by development of different hair styling tools and rising trend of beauty consciousness among consumers. Moreover, manufacturers are concentrating on offering hairstyle options for hair types such as curly, thin, and frizzy hair. All these factors are driving market revenue growth.

𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 – 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟕𝟔𝟒.𝟐 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 – 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟖%, 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 – 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬

Straighteners Market Relevant data on the sudden shift in consumer preferences, spending power and consumption volume worldwide further makes this study more precise. Special emphasis on recent developments including collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions and technology upgrades occupies an important section in the study. The SWOT analysis performed during the study identifies the strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities in store for key vendors operating

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

The beard segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Market revenue growth of this segment can be attributed to increasing use of male grooming products steadily throughout the forecast years. Also, growing male awareness of personal appearance is expected to be a major factor in the industry's constant expansion. In addition, this transformation has been influenced to some extent by rising media platforms and growing desire for attractive appearances or pleasing facial appearances. During the forecast period, a significant increase for beard straighteners is expected to grow significantly, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The online segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Manufacturers are establishing online stores to better address consumer demands while increasing profit margins since they understand the potential of channel. Companies operating as sales channels, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and many others, have expanded their Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) businesses to meet rise in e-commerce demand. This is owing to stay-at-home orders for roughly a year and a half owing to COVID-19, hence e-commerce shops have become the sole option for any form of purchase in majority of the world.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Spectrum Brands, Inc., Cortex Beauty, Bio Ionic., Helen of Troy, Turboion Inc., Aberlite, Andis Company, Conair LLC., and Hot Tools Professional.

The Global Straighteners Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞, 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Ceramic

Titanium

Tourmaline

Others

𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Hair

Wide Plate

Medium Plate

Narrow Plate

Mini Plate

Others

Beard

Electric Heat Brush

Heat Press Comb

Mini Flat Iron Beard Straightener

Others

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Household

Commercial

𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Online

Offline

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Institutional Sales

Multi-Branded Stores

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

What are the different types of processes used to harden the components to materials that are used in the Straighteners Market ?

What are the futuristic trends in this market, and how is the market expected to change over the years?

What are the key drivers and challenges faced by the companies that are currently working in the Straighteners Market ?

How is the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2022-2030?

What are the opportunities for the companies to expand their businesses in the Straighteners Market ?

Which region is expected to be leading the Straighteners Market by 2030?

What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in this highly competitive market?

What is the current and future revenue scenario generated by this market going to be like?

