Straighteners Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of 1,156.4 Million by 2030: Size, Trends, Growth and Revenue Outlook

Growing consumer focus on improving personal appearance and self-esteem is driving market revenue growth

The global straighteners market size is expected to reach USD 1,156.4 Million at a revenue CAGR of 4.8% in 2030” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global straighteners market size is expected to reach USD 1,156.4 Million at a revenue CAGR of 4.8% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as surge in adoption of hair styling products among consumers. Straighteners are basically hair straightening tools, that help people straighten their hair. There are many different types of straightening tools and products in the market, hence use of these products has been gradually growing in the recent years. In addition to other hair styling products such as hair wax, hair creams, hair oils, hair gels, and other hair styling products. In addition, high demand for these goods is brought on by development of different hair styling tools and rising trend of beauty consciousness among consumers. Moreover, manufacturers are concentrating on offering hairstyle options for hair types such as curly, thin, and frizzy hair. All these factors are driving market revenue growth.

๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž โ€“ ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ’.๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ, ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก โ€“ ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ’.๐Ÿ–%, ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ โ€“ ๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ฏ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐š๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐š๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ž๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ฌ

Straighteners Market Relevant data on the sudden shift in consumer preferences, spending power and consumption volume worldwide further makes this study more precise. Special emphasis on recent developments including collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions and technology upgrades occupies an important section in the study. The SWOT analysis performed during the study identifies the strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities in store for key vendors operating

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ :

The beard segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Market revenue growth of this segment can be attributed to increasing use of male grooming products steadily throughout the forecast years. Also, growing male awareness of personal appearance is expected to be a major factor in the industry's constant expansion. In addition, this transformation has been influenced to some extent by rising media platforms and growing desire for attractive appearances or pleasing facial appearances. During the forecast period, a significant increase for beard straighteners is expected to grow significantly, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The online segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Manufacturers are establishing online stores to better address consumer demands while increasing profit margins since they understand the potential of channel. Companies operating as sales channels, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and many others, have expanded their Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) businesses to meet rise in e-commerce demand. This is owing to stay-at-home orders for roughly a year and a half owing to COVID-19, hence e-commerce shops have become the sole option for any form of purchase in majority of the world.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Spectrum Brands, Inc., Cortex Beauty, Bio Ionic., Helen of Troy, Turboion Inc., Aberlite, Andis Company, Conair LLC., and Hot Tools Professional.

The Global Straighteners Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

๐„๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐ž๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž, ๐ฌ๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

๐Œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)

Ceramic

Titanium

Tourmaline

Others

๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)

Hair

Wide Plate

Medium Plate

Narrow Plate

Mini Plate

Others

Beard

Electric Heat Brush

Heat Press Comb

Mini Flat Iron Beard Straightener

Others

๐„๐ง๐-๐”๐ฌ๐ž ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)

Household

Commercial

๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค (๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž, ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง; ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ—-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ)

Online

Offline

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Institutional Sales

Multi-Branded Stores

Others

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐›๐ž๐ž๐ง ๐œ๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐›๐ฌ๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ ๐ž๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐€๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:

What are the different types of processes used to harden the components to materials that are used in the Straighteners Market ?

What are the futuristic trends in this market, and how is the market expected to change over the years?

What are the key drivers and challenges faced by the companies that are currently working in the Straighteners Market ?

How is the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2022-2030?

What are the opportunities for the companies to expand their businesses in the Straighteners Market ?

Which region is expected to be leading the Straighteners Market by 2030?

What are the key developmental strategies which are implemented by the key players to sustain in this highly competitive market?

What is the current and future revenue scenario generated by this market going to be like?

