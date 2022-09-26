Massive Online Open Course Market will Reach USD 59.63 Billion, at a CAGR of 35.30% during the Forecast Period of 2028

Market Size – USD 5.39 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 35.30%, Market Trends – High demand for MOOC from the corporate sector

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) market is expected to reach USD 59.63 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A massive open online course (MOOC) is a kind of online course that provides open access and interactive participation to interested candidates through the internet. MOOCs provide course materials, to the participants, that are generally used in a conventional education setting, such as lectures, study materials, videos, and problem sets. Besides this, MOOCs provide interactive user forums, which are tremendously useful in building a community for students, teaching assistants, and professors.

Easy availability, accessibility, and affordability of MOOC is estimated to stimulate market demand in the forecast period. MOOCs, mainly xMOOCs, offer high quality content from some of the best global universities for free to anyone possessing a computer and an internet connection. This in itself is an astounding value proposition, and hence, MOOCs are an incredibly valuable addition to educational provision.

The high demand for MOOC from the corporate sector is expected to boost market demand. MOOCs have steadily shifted to offering content that is relevant to the world of work with course topics ranging from machine learning and Java programming to communication and leadership. As corporate employees are already using MOOCs to acquire and update professional skills and enhance their career prospects on their own, companies have an unexploited opportunity to harness this kind of learning method in the service of organizational goals. Some companies recognize this and have started to collaborate with MOOC providers to enhance employee training. AT&T, L’Oréal, GE, and Marks & Spencer are notable examples. Others, such as McKinsey, Tenaris, and Microsoft are even producing their own MOOC content on business management, humanities, technology, and finance, among others for public consumption.

In April 2019, Coursera, a leading player in the MOOC market, had raised USD 103.0 million from two of its current investors and a new one, the SEEK Group, an Australian jobs platform that owns a business that helps universities take their academic programs online.

Concerns about the effectiveness of MOOC and low rates of course completion may create hindrances in the growth of the market.

Top Profiled in the Massive Online Open Course (MOOC) Market Report:

• Canvas Networks Inc

• edX Inc

• Udacity

• Coursera Inc

• Udemy Inc

• Intellipaat

• Edureka

• Pluralsight

• FutureLearn

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• xMOOC

• cMOOC

Provider Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Private Company

• University

• Government

Subject Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Engineering & Technology

• Business Management

• Science

• Humanities & Social Sciences

• Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• High School Students

• Undergraduates

• Postgraduates

• Corporates

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

