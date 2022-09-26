Skilled Nursing Facility Market Worth $298.2 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 9.8% - IndustryARC
Alzheimer’s Along With High Incidence Of Dementia, A Common Form Of Alzheimer’s, Is One Of The Key Factor For Growth Of Global Skilled Nursing Facility Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Skilled Nursing Facility Market size was valued at $298.2 billion by 2020, and is anticipated to reach $520.5 billion by the end of 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the U.S. is fueling the growth of the industry, along with a large ageing population base. However, owing to high costs of skilled nursing care services, along with low acceptance of these services are the major barriers that restrain the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary :
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19547/skilled-nursing-facility-market.html
Key takeaways :
1. North America dominated the Skilled Nursing Facility Market with a share of 37.16% in the year 2020.
2. The factors such as rise in the geriatric population, coupled with increasing chronic diseases are amongst the major factor projected to impel growth of Skilled Nursing Facility Market.
3. Reimbursement rate pressures or the introduction of new payment systems is to create opportunities paving a way for the growth in the market during forecast period 2021-2026.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here :
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19547
Segmental Analysis :
1. On the basis of facility type, freestanding segment accounted for the largest segmental revenue of the skilled nursing facility market in 2020. Freestanding SNFs offer 24-hour skilled nursing and personal care and are more affordable compared to hospital-based facilities. Furthermore, increased Medicare payments are poised boost the market growth.
2. On the basis of ownership type, for-profit facilities segment accounted for the largest segmental revenue of the Skilled Nursing Facility market in 2020 owing to the fact that for-profit facility emphasizes maximizing profits for owners and shareholders as well as looks to stabilize the delivery of high-quality care and treatment all the while ensuring financial ability in an increasingly competitive environment.
3. This can be attributed to the an increased awareness about the significance of skilled nursing care services, infrastructural development, provision of reimbursement coverage, and a well-defined regulatory framework are driving the market’s growth over the forecast period 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Skilled Nursing Facility Industry are -
1. Lincare, Inc.
2. Golden Living
3. Emeritus Corporation
4. Genesis Healthcare
5. Sunrise Senior Living Inc.
Click on the following link to buy the Polyurethane Foam Market Report :
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19547
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports :
A. Infection Surveillance Solutions Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16766/infection-surveillance-solutions-market.html
B. Home Healthcare Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/102/home-healthcare-products-services-equipment-market.html
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn