Cytokinetics Announces Upcoming Presentations at the 2022 Inaugural HCM Society Scientific Sessions and the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting

Two Late Breaking Clinical Trials Sessions to Feature New Data from REDWOOD-HCM OLE

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced six upcoming presentations, including two presentations at the 2022 Inaugural HCM Society Scientific Sessions, held by this newly launched professional medical society in National Harbor, MD on September 30, 2022, and four presentations at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting taking place in Washington, D.C. from September 30, 2022 to October 3, 2022.

New data from REDWOOD-HCM OLE (Randomized Evaluation of Dosing With CK-274 in Obstructive Outflow Disease in HCM Open Label Extension) will be presented in two Late Breaking Clinical Trial presentations including one at the 2022 HCM Society Scientific Sessions about the withdrawal of background standard of care medical therapy and one at the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting about symptom improvement.

2022 HCM Society Scientific Sessions

Late Breaking Clinical Trials Session

Title: Withdrawal of Background Standard of Care Medical Therapy in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Treated with Aficamten in REDWOOD-HCM OLE

Presenter: Ahmad Masri, M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, School of Medicine, Oregon Health & Science University

Date: September 30, 2022

Session Title: Late Breaking Trials

Session Time: 10:30 – 10:40 AM ET

Location: Westin National Harbor

Poster Presentation

Title: Impacts on Quality of Life for Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Date: September 30, 2022

Location: Westin National Harbor

HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting

Late Breaking Clinical Trial Session

Title: Improvement in KCCQ Scores in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Treated with Aficamten in the REDWOOD-HCM OLE Study

Presenter: Sara Saberi, M.D., Assistant Professor, Cardiovascular Medicine, Frankel Cardiovascular Center, University of Michigan Health

Date: October 2, 2022

Session Title: Late Breaking Clinical Trials Session II

Session Time: 9:45 AM – 10:45 AM ET

Presentation Time: 10:15 AM – 10:25 AM ET

Location: Potomac A/B

Poster Presentations

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Aficamten in Patients with Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Interim Results from the Randomized Evaluation of Dosing with CK-3773274 in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (REDWOOD-HCM) Open-Label Extension (OLE) Study

Presenter: Ahmad Masri, M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, School of Medicine, Oregon Health & Science University

Date: October 1, 2022

Session Title: Oral Poster Session II

Poster Number: 352

Session Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM ET

Location: Exhibit Hall, Oral Poster Theater

Title: Safety, Efficacy, and Quantitative Understanding of Obstruction, Impact of Aficamten in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (SEQUOIA-HCM) Study Design: A Phase 3 Study

Presenter: Caroline Coats, Ph.D., Clinical Senior Lecturer, School of Cardiovascular & Metabolic Health, University of Glasgow

Date: October 1, 2022

Session Title: General Poster Viewing Session II

Poster Number: CTC-001

Session Time: 12:45 PM – 1:00 PM ET

Location: Exhibit Hall ePoster Hub, Monitor 3

Title: Prevalence and Excess Risk of Hospitalization in Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction

Presenter: Nihar R. Desai, M.D., MPH, Associate Professor of Medicine, Associate Chief, Cardiovascular Medicine, Yale School of Medicine, Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation

Date: October 1, 2022

Session Title: General Poster Viewing Session III

Poster Number: 211

Session Time: 5:45 PM – 6:00 PM ET

Location: Exhibit Hall ePoster Hub, Monitor 21

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is preparing a U.S. NDA submission of omecamtiv mecarbil, its novel cardiac muscle activator, following positive results from GALACTIC-HF, a large, international Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Cytokinetics is conducting METEORIC-HF, a second Phase 3 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil. Cytokinetics is also developing aficamten, a next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor, for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathies (HCM). The company has announced positive topline results from Cohorts 1 and 2 in REDWOOD-HCM, a Phase 2 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics expects to start a Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with obstructive HCM in Q4 2021. Cytokinetics is also developing reldesemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator, currently the subject of COURAGE-ALS, a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with ALS. Cytokinetics continues its over 20-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to any of our other clinical trials, statements relating to the potential benefits of omecamtiv mecarbil, aficamten, or any of our other drug candidates. Cytokinetics' research and development activities; the design, timing, results, significance and utility of preclinical and clinical results; and the properties and potential benefits of Cytokinetics' other drug candidates. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, potential difficulties or delays in the development, testing, regulatory approvals for trial commencement, progression or product sale or manufacturing, or production of Cytokinetics' drug candidates that could slow or prevent clinical development or product approval; Cytokinetics' drug candidates may have adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy; the FDA or foreign regulatory agencies may delay or limit Cytokinetics' ability to conduct clinical trials; Cytokinetics may be unable to obtain or maintain patent or trade secret protection for its intellectual property; standards of care may change, rendering Cytokinetics' drug candidates obsolete; and competitive products or alternative therapies may be developed by others for the treatment of indications Cytokinetics' drug candidates and potential drug candidates may target. For further information regarding these and other risks related to Cytokinetics' business, investors should consult Cytokinetics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CYTOKINETICS® and the CYTOKINETICS and C-shaped logo are registered trademarks of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and certain other countries.

Contact:

Cytokinetics

Diane Weiser

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Investor Relations

(415) 290-7757