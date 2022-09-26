Digital Transaction Management Market is expected to reach US$ 47,170 Million by 2032, at a CAGR 31.7% value | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The North American digital transaction management market is expected to gain a global market share of 35% in 2022. During the forecast period, the European market for digital transaction management will exhibit a 25.2% CAGR. The APAC region is expected to grow rapidly with a CAGR of 31% during 2022-2032

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital transaction management market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 47,170 Mn in 2032, with the market swiftly expanding at an astounding CAGR of 31.7% from the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Supported by the massive demand for digital transaction management (DTM) solutions in the global space, the market for the same will likely reach an estimated US$ 3,129 Mn by the end of 2022. The escalating use of digital transformation technologies further augments the market growth.



DTM is a part of cloud services that is specifically developed to manage digital document-based transactions. Digital transaction management is beneficial to many organizations in multiple ways such as collaborative document management and optimizing document-based processes which help improve customer experience. HR, finance, sales, IT, legal, and procurement are certain areas where DTM solutions have proven to be very helpful.

In the recent past, much emphasis has been placed on the modernization of the workplace, removal of traditional techniques and administrative paperwork. These factors have opened up many lucrative opportunities for the digital transaction management market. In addition to this, constant technological innovation and advancements are creating more secure and dependable digital transaction management systems which further facilitates market growth.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5660

Moreover, the elevated usage of cloud-based solutions is expected to bode well for the digital transaction management market. A cloud-based system optimizes the workflow management for both large and small enterprises and helps make digital transaction management affordable and less complicated. Moreover, features like document capture, indexing, secure sharing and multi factor authentication, encryption, searching and retrieval, integration, and backup boost the demand for digital transaction management in the global market during the assessment period.

In order to improve their income and profitability, more and more enterprises are adopting digital transaction management solutions and services. With the rapid growth of the target market, it is likely to assimilate within itself a large portion of paper records in the near future. All of these factors hint towards a positive market environment for the digital transaction management.

“The continuous integration and implementation of different technologies is likely to drive the global growth of the digital transaction management market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Profitability associated with the adoption of digital transaction management facilitates market growth.

Risk of cyber attacks and security breaches may hinder the market growth.

By component type, the solution category is expected to dominate the market.

In 2022, the large enterprises subsegment will hold about 34.5% of the market share.

BFSI sector will acquire 22.5% of the market share by the end of 2022.

Presence of major key players to drive the market growth in North America.

The Asia Pacific digital transaction management market will record a CAGR of 31%.





Competitive Landscape

Adobe Systems Incorporated, Namirial SPA, DocuSign Inc., Nintex Global Ltd., HELLOSIGN, ZorroSign, Inc., AssureSign LLC, ThinkSmart LLC., Kofax, Inc., eOriginal, Inc., OneSpan, Mitek, Entrust Datacard Corporation, and DocuFirst., and others are some of the major players in the digital transaction management market profiled in the full version of the report.

Major market players are focusing on product enhancements by releasing new features. Strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are also deployed by these businesses.

Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5660

More Insights into Digital Transaction Management Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global digital transaction management market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on component (solutions, services), end user (large enterprises, small and medium businesses), vertical (retail, BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, travel & transportation, manufacturing, government, others), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the digital transaction management market in the Asia Pacific region is predicted to thrive over the forecast period. The regional market is set to witness a prolific CAGR of 31% during 2022-2032. This growth can be attributed to the elevated usage of the target product in countries like India and China. With the expanding e-commerce industry in these countries, the target market will also grow and develop at a rapid rate.

Based on segmentation, the solution component segment is likely to dominate the market. In terms of end-user, large enterprises are expected to lead the market over the forecast period.

Read Report with Full TOC here @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/digital-transaction-management-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

3. Market Background

Have a Look at Latest Trending Reports of Technology Domain



Wearable Electronics Market: The wearable electronics market revenue by the end of 2021 was US$ 45.5 Bn. The wearable electronics market is expected to reach US$ 199.5 Bn by 2032,

Duplication Disc Market: The duplication disc market revenue totaled ~US$ 2,199.7 Mn in 2022. The duplication disc market is expected to reach ~US$ 3,664.5 Mn by 2032,

Industrial Embedded Systems Market: The global industrial embedded systems market is expected to secure US$ 53,390.6 Million in 2032

IoT Processor Market: The overall sales of IoT Processors are projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.4% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 92,925.7 Million by the end of 2032.

Harmonic Filter Market: The global harmonic filter market leads to an estimated CAGR of 6.7% in the global market during the forecast period and registers a revenue valued at US$ 928.6 Mn in 2022



About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com