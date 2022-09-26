Submit Release
Tactile Medical to Release Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on November 7, 2022

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq:TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of patients with underserved chronic diseases at home, today announced that third quarter of fiscal year 2022 financial results will be released after the market closes on Monday, November 7th.

Management will host a conference call with a question and answer session at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 7th to discuss the results of the quarter. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-407-3088 (201-389-0927 for international callers) and provide access code 13733034. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.tactilemedical.com.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 877-660-6853 (201-612-7415 for international callers); access code 13733034. The webcast will be archived at investors.tactilemedical.com.

About Tactile Medical

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. The company collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.


