Mobile Security Market is Projected to Reach US$ 12 Billion by 2027, Catalyzed by Surging Concerns of Network Security

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Mobile Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the mobile security market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global mobile security market size reached US$ 4.15 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 19.27% during 2022-2027.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Mobile security refers to the protection of sensitive information stored and transmitted through mobile devices. It includes various security solutions, such as enterprise mobile management (EMM) platform, email security, endpoint protection, virtual private network (VPN), secure web gateway, and cloud access security broker (CASB). Mobile security provides real-time protection, secures web browsing, detects unwanted applications, offers on-demand scanning, and automates device registration and data backup. It also assists in location tracking, ensuring regulatory compliance, enforcing security policy, and application control. As a result, mobile security finds extensive applications across the telecommunication, information technology (IT), healthcare, and manufacturing industries.

Mobile Security Market Trends:

The increasing product demand due to the rapid proliferation of smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, and other portable devices is creating a positive outlook for the market. Mobile security is widely utilized to secure devices and provide better functionality for performing sensitive tasks that involve banking information, online payment, credit card numbers, and social security numbers. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to boost cybersecurity systems and protect devices from advanced persistent threats (APT) is providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing adoption of cloud-based mobile security solutions due to their cost-effectiveness and scalability is positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including emerging trends of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) in workplaces and the rapid proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Mobile Security Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the mobile security market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Apple Inc.

• AT&T Inc.

• Broadcom Inc.

• Citrix Systems Inc.

• Google Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Quick Heal Technologies Ltd.

• Trend Micro

• Verizon Communication Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global mobile security market based on offering, deployment mode, operating system, end user, vertical and region.

Breakup by Offering:

• Solutions

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• Cloud-Based

• On-Premises

Breakup by Operating System:

• IOS

• Android

• Windows

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Individual

• Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

• BFSI

• Telecom and IT

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Government & Defense

• Manufacturing

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

