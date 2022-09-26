Seeds Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Overview, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Seeds Market to be Driven by the Expanding Applications of Biofuels Globally in Forecast Period of 2021-2026WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Seeds Market Share Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global seeds market, assessing the market based on its segments like crop type, seed type, traits, seed treatment, seed availability, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/seeds-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 65.4 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7.1%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 98.2 Billion
The global seeds market is being driven by the world's rising population, which is driving up demand for food production. As a result of rapid urbanisation, the amount of arable land available per capita has decreased. Farmers will now improve the productivity of their farmlands with the introduction of genetically modified (GM) seeds, as GM variants produce more than non-GM variants. This is expected to increase demand for genetically modified seeds around the world.
Furthermore, the governments in many countries are promoting the use of biofuel because of its environmental benefits, which is driving up demand for crops like soybean and corn and, as a result, increasing demand for seeds for these crops.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
A seed is an embryonic plant with a protective covering around it. Seed formation is a part of the reproduction process in seed plants, known as spermatophytes, which include gymnosperm and angiosperm plants.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/seeds-market
The market is segmented on the basis of crop type into:
Oilseeds
Cereals and Grains
Fruits and Vegetables
Others
Oilseeds are further divided into soybean, sunflower, cotton, and canola/rapeseed. Cereals and grains are sub-divided into corn, wheat, rice, and sorghum. Fruits and vegetables are further divided into tomatoes, melons, brassica, pepper, lettuce, onion, and carrot. Other seeds are further divided into alfalfa, clovers and other forage, flower seed, and turf grasses.
On the basis of seed type, the industry is bifurcated into:
Genetically Modified Seeds
Conventional Seeds
On the basis of traits, the market is divided into:
Herbicide-Tolerant
Insecticide-Resistant
Other
On the basis of seed treatment, the market is categorised into:
Treated
Non-Treated
On the basis of seed availability, the industry is bifurcated into:
Commercial
Saved
Regionally, the industry can be classified into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The market is being driven by rising demand for cereals, oils, and vegetables, along with the increasing adoption of biotech crops and shrinking per capita farmland. To meet this need, crop yield increase has become a necessity, promoting market growth. To address rising demand for grains, oils, and vegetables, governments in various countries have promoted sustainable farming practises, boosting commercial seed adoption over the projection period.
The vegetable seed market is boosted by greater hybrid adoption and rising seed replacement rates in major crops such as rice, maize, and vegetables, and the rising demand for processed vegetables in domestic households and the foodservice industry.
The focus of the research and development is on the creation of novel molecular stacks that will allow hybrids to have three or more features. Farmers would be able to achieve larger yields and greater resistance to pesticides and herbicides in this manner, boosting the seed market's growth.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Bayer AG, Syngenta Group Co.,Ltd., Groupe Limagrain Holding, Corteva, Inc., Sakata Seeds Corporation, and Rallis India Limited, among others.
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Also Read:
Construction Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/construction-market
Digital Marketing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/digital-marketing-market
Face Wash Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/face-wash-market
Hypervolt plus Cordless Vibration Massager Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hypervolt-plus-cordless-vibration-massager-market
Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/articles/top-lithium-ion-battery-companies
Bulk Food Ingredients Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bulk-food-ingredients-market
Wireless Sensor Network Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bulk-food-ingredients-market
Vertical Farming Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vertical-farming-market
Cyber Security Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cyber-security-market
Crude Oil Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/crude-oil-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Adam Lee
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other