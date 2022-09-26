Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market Size Expected to Reach USD 8.19 Billion by 2027| CAGR of 13.3%

Emergen Research Logo

The Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market is forecasted to reach USD 8.19 Billion by 2027.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market is forecasted to reach USD 8.19 Billion by 2027. Increasing the use of hybrid and battery electric cars worldwide would boost the scale of the regenerative braking industry in the automobile field. Nowadays, all passenger and freight cars are equipped with energy-efficient modules leading to higher fuel economy and even lower automotive carbon emissions. This aspect drives the regenerative braking device market's global growth over the forecast period. The growing demand for electric cars, even in public transport, is likely to give market players several opportunities over the forecast period.

The ever-increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is also anticipated to boost the need for the regenerative braking technology due to strict automotive regulations. The loss of the braking force needed at high speed on the track or highways for regenerative braking system vehicles is expected to inhibit market growth over the forecast period.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Fluctuating fossil fuel prices and stringent fuel efficiency regulations are other major factors that increase the demand for fuel-efficient cars. In several countries, the increasing rates of pollution owing to elevated carbon emissions are a matter of concern. Some governments have implemented stringent laws related to automotive carbon emissions. This, in effect, has driven regenerative braking devices to market. However, declines in the production of electric vehicles resulting from temporary closure of manufacturing facilities to reduce the spread of COVID-19 could impede the growth of the industry.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Based on the type, the kinetic regenerative braking system generated a revenue of USD 0.71 billion in 2019 and projected to rise with a CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period, due to better energy conservation and its efficiency in commercial vehicles, dynamic energy storage, or flywheel devices are also expected to gain fast momentum.

The plug-in hybrid electric vehicles expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.4% in the forecasted period, owing to the raising vehicle acceptance that provides the versatility for external charging and enhances the vehicle's driving range.

The commercial vehicles application is the major contributor to the Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market. The commercial vehicles application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 35.2% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the government policies to electrify the public transit fleet coupled with the rising factory growth and the development of services are increasing the scale of the commercial vehicle fleet.

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Eaton Corporation PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Bosch Mobility Solutions, Delphi Automotive, Continental AG, Magna International, Punch Powertrain, Denso, Aisin Seiki, and Hyundai Mobis, among others.

Furthermore, the report divides the Automotive Regenerative Braking System market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market based on the type, propulsion, application:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electric Regenerative Braking System

Hydraulic Regenerative Braking System

Kinetic Regenerative Braking System

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Others

During the prediction era, North America is predicted to lead the sector. The growing usage of electric cars in this area due to stringent regulations from the government regulations is likely to boost the growth of the market in this area. Europe is also expected to show strong growth over the forecast period on demand for vehicle regenerative braking systems. Asia-Pacific is also projected to exhibit positive growth over the forecast period on demand for vehicle regenerative braking systems. Increasing electric vehicle sales and output in developing countries, especially in China, is expected to propel market growth in this area.

Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the automotive regenerative braking system market?

What are the key product types and applications of the automotive regenerative braking system industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the automotive regenerative braking system market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the automotive regenerative braking system Market by 2027?

