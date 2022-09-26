Polyurethane Foam Market Worth $1.39 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 5.8% - IndustryARC
Vitro Studies Have Shown That Ascorbic Acid Has Ability To Suppress Melanoma Cell Proliferation And Speed Up Apoptosis Which is Set To Boost Ascorbic Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Ascorbic Acid Market size was estimated at $1.39 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Often, ascorbic acid and vitamin C are used interchangeably. Ascorbic acid is the best form of vitamin C found naturally in food. Besides the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising government initiatives to raise awareness about the benefits of ascorbic acid is also set to provide growth opportunities for the ascorbic acid industry during the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. Geographically, The APAC region held 38.3% of the total market share in 2020 owing to the presence of large manufacturers in the region.
2. Rising demand from pharmaceutical and Cosmetics industry owing to the variety of health benefits, including improved immune function, tissue healing, and bone, tooth, and skin health are the major driving force for Ascorbic Acid Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Ascorbic Acid Market.
Segmental Analysis :
1. On the basis of type, the market is divided into Calcium Ascorbate, Sodium Ascorbate, Magnesium Ascorbate, Potassium Ascorbate and Others. Calcium Ascorbate segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020 as a result of the increasing health benefits such as enhancing immune function, mending damaged tissues, and enhancing bone, tooth, and skin health.
2. The Dominance of the segment can largely be attributed to its natural food ingredient property that generates nutritious, clean-label food and beverages to fulfill the growing demand of health-conscious customers while it also extend the shelf-life of products. As a result, ascorbic acid is frequently used to fortify or add a citrus flavor to fruit juices, cereals, fruit-flavored sweets, dried fruits, cured meats, and frozen meals.
3. Based on geography, APAC dominated the Ascorbic Acid Market with a region share of 38.3% in 2020 followed by North America and Europe. The presence of large number of pharmaceutical and cosmetics companies that invest heavily on the research along is predicted to drive the ascorbic acid market growth in APAC.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Global Ascorbic Acid Industry are -
1. BASF SE
2. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
3. Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc.
4. Northeast Pharmaceutical Group
5. HebeiWelcome Pharmaceutical Co.
