Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), September 26, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 19/09/2022 6,785 195.6138 1,327,239.63 - - - - 6,785 195.6138 1,327,239.63 20/09/2022 7,200 195.1611 1,405,159.92 9,070 193.6476 1,756,383.73 1,758,846.12 16,270 194.4687 3,164,006.04 21/09/2022 8,150 194.6080 1,586,055.20 5,727 193.7732 1,109,739.12 1,120,269.65 13,877 195.0223 2,706,324.85 22/09/2022 9,500 193.5816 1,839,025.20 10,733 189.8170 2,037,305.86 2,061,215.97 20,233 192.7663 3,900,241.17 23/09/2022 11,430 190.4174 2,176,470.88 8,100 184.8136 1,496,990.16 1,534,744.88 19,530 190.0264 3,711,215.76 43,065 193.5203 8,333,950.83 33,630 190.3187 6,400,418.87 6,475,076.62 76,695 193.0899 14,809,027.45 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such First Tranche till September 23, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 63,403,370.62 for No. 326,747 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 10,530,714.22 (Euro 10,611,889.16*) for No. 54,441 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of September 23, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,446,298 common shares equal to 4.45% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

