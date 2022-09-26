Body Lipo Lincoln Voted Best Aesthetics & Wellbeing Clinic in Lincolnshire

Louise White - Founder and Director

The SME Awards Showcase Innovative Enterprises Across the UK

This award is down to the care and expertise of every one of my therapists and members of staff at Body Lipo Lincoln.” — Louise White

NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Body Lipo Lincoln, a medically-led, multi-award-winning clinic, was awarded the SME Award for Best Aesthetics & Wellbeing Clinic 2022. The award highlights the wide selection of clinically proven treatments for virtually all aesthetic and wellness requirements available at Body Lipo Lincoln.

“It is not enough to have a beautiful clinic if you don’t have experienced therapists providing clinically proven treatments,” said Louise White, Founder, and Director. “This award is down to the care and expertise of every one of my therapists and members of staff at Body Lipo Lincoln.”

The SME Awards are an annual event brought to you by SME News Group, which showcases some of the most innovative small and medium enterprises across the UK.

“It means a lot for our commitment to personal wellness and empowering our clients to be recognised”, said Pelvic Floor Specialist Marcus, Louise White’s partner who works alongside the team at Body Lipo Lincoln. “We work hard to create an atmosphere where clients feel cared for, and it shows.”

The SME Awards were launched in 2017 and receive a high number of applications every year. SMEs have seen the positive effect this award has and value the acknowledgment of their hard work and values.

“Louise and Marcus are inspiring to work alongside”, said Jessica, Head Aesthetics Practitioner at Body Lipo Lincoln. "Speaking on behalf of all of the team, I know we all feel proud to be part of this amazing clinic.”

About Body Lipo Lincoln

The Body Lipo clinic opened in March 2015 and is a medically-led multidisciplinary team of experts in aesthetic and incontinence treatment. The clinic has won multiple awards, including, Best in Lipo and Non-Invasive Fat Reduction and Innovation Winner for Pelvic Floor Health.