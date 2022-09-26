Decanter Market (Industry) Emerging Trends, Growth Factors, Business Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Decanter Market by Material (Glass and Plastic), End User (Commercial and Residential), and Sales Channel (Offline Channels and Online Channels): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global decanter industry was pegged at $354.75 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $528.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13436

Premiumization of decanters, spirit tourism, and proliferation of on-premise consumption of alcohol drive the growth of the global decanter market. However, negative health and social impact of alcohol and use of lead in making crystal glass decanter hinder the market growth. On the contrary, sales of decanter via online channels and popularity of plastic decanters present new opportunities for the market players in the future.

The past few years have witnessed an increase in the number of alcohol consumers, especially in the millennial population residing in developing countries. This increase in alcohol consumption, such as wine and whiskey, which is becoming a symbol of status drives the demand for decanters. It leads to increase in use of decanters for storing and displaying the drinks, which fuels the demand for decanters substantially.

Decanters nowadays are being used very frequently in households and commercial establishments such as bars, pubs, and restaurants to create an impressive display of alcohol. Consumers of the drinks are willing to spend exorbitant amount of money on decanters that are uniquely designed, which increase the aesthetics of their displays; thus, resulting in engaged stakeholders to create new, innovative designs that are completely different from traditional decanters and add a sense of novelty to the decanter. Designs such as globes, diamonds, animals, and decanters with taps are likely to witness upsurge in both residential and commercial segments.

With alcoholic drinks being associated with wealth and status, there has been a shift in the consumer behavior, which has led to change in strategies adopted by the engaged stakeholders. Plastic is being used to make decanters, which makes them cheaper than a lot of glass decanters to facilitate the adoption with the lower strata of the society. Furthermore, plastic is easy to mold, has good surface finish, and is unbreakable, as a result, decanters made up of plastic are witnessing significant demand by the consumers.

By type, the glass segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than 95% of the global decanter market, as glass decanters have become a symbol of status and grandeur. However, the plastic segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to its cost-effectiveness and superior durability as compared to glass decanters.

The commercial segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By form, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in outdoor consumption of alcoholic beverages. However, the residential segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fourths of the global decanter market, owing torise in consumption of alcohol and increase in demand for decanters in residential areas.

Europe, followed by North America, held the largest share

By region, the global decanter market across Europe, followed by North America, dominated in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market, due to presence of market players and high penetration of decanters. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in urban population and improved standard of living in the region.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13436

Major market players

Bormioli Luigi S.p.A.

Fiskars Group

Godinger

Lenox

Ngwenya Glass

Prestige Decanters

Riedel

Royal Selangor

Saver Glass

Tossware

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

Source :- :- https://www.dailyreportsworld.com

