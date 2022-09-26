Global Recycled Plastics Market Report 2022, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2027

The global recycled plastics market size is expected to reach US$ 51.15 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.09% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group latest published report, titled "Recycled Plastics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," that The global recycled plastics market size reached US$ 3 Billion in7.75 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 51.15 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.09% during 2022-2027.

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2021

Historical Period: 2016-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2027

Plastic recycling represents the process of reusing and recovering plastic waste or scraps as functional and valuable products. It comprises of sorting, washing, shredding, identifying, classifying, extruding, and reprocessing post-industrial plastics. As recycled plastic aids in saving natural resources, which are utilized to make virgin plastics, clear landfill space, conserve energy, and recycle plastics, they are extensively used in the manufacturing of footwear, fabrics, toys, bags, toothbrushes, and various other consumer products.

Covid-19 Scenario:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Recycled Plastics Market Trends:

The increasing environmental consciousness among individuals about the harmful effects of plastic waste is among the key factors stimulating the recycled plastics market. Additionally, the introduction of stringent regulations and plastic recycling programs by government bodies to minimize waste production, promote the reuse and recycling of plastic scraps, and encourage sustainable waste treatment is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the expanding global population is resulting in the increasing construction activities of residential and commercial complexes, which is further fueling the global market. Apart from this, the inflating utilization of plastics in making numerous components of vehicles is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the growing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles across the globe are also driving the market growth. Moreover, the busy schedules of individuals and increasing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) and processed food products are further catalyzing the global market. Additionally, the rising focus among leading manufacturers on adding value to recycled plastic products is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the inflating investments in research and development (R&D) activities to improve the quality and performance of recycled items are expected to positively influence the recycled plastics market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed, with some of the key players being

Avangard Innovative

B. Schoenberg & Co., Inc.

Delta Plastics

UltrePET LLC

CarbonLITE Industries

Veolia

Suez Recycling & Recovery Holdings

KW Plastics

Objectives of the study:

• To segment the global recycled plastics market by Plastic Type, Application, and Region

• To estimate and forecast the global market by region, namely, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America and Middle East & Africa

• To estimate and forecast the market size in terms of value (USD 51.15 Billion), at global and regional levels

• To analyse the key market drivers, restraints, growth, opportunities, and challenges influencing the global market

• To identify the profile of the top key market players and analyse their core competencies in each segment of the global market.

