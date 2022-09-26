White Box Server Market Share, Top Vendors, Growth Factors, Analysis Report 2022-2027 | CAGR Of 19.3%

White Box Server Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “White Box Server Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global white-box server market size reached US$ 10.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during 2022-2027. The white box server represents data center computers that are built by Original Design Manufacturers (ODM) by utilizing Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) components. They can be categorized into several types based on form factor, such as rack and tower servers, blade servers, density-optimized servers, etc. White box server variants are mostly used by data center professionals who need extensive customizability in the product. These servers can efficiently perform various memory and network connectivity functions, run virtualization software and premium operating systems, including windows server and Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), and provide failover protection and high availability (HA). Consequently, white box server models are extensively utilized by multinational companies and large data centers across countries.

Key Players Included in Global White Box Server Market:

• Celestica

• Compal Electronics

• Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Ltd.

• Hyve Solutions

• Inventec

• MiTAC Holdings

• Pegatron

• Penguin Computing

• Quanta Computer

• Servers Direct

• Supermicro

• Wistron

• ZT Systems

Global White Box Server Market Trends:

The emerging trend of digitalization and the elevating usage of big data analytics and cloud services are primarily driving the white box server market. Additionally, the increasing demand for low-cost servers and enhanced uptime and flexibility in the hardware designs, and the shifting preferences among consumers towards ODM services to build their networking equipment and software solutions are also positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the growing technological advancements, such as the construction of energy-efficient green data centers for regulating electricity consumption and carbon emissions, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the expanding adoption of open platforms and the escalating requirement for micro-servers across the globe are expected to bolster the white box server market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Form Factor:

• Rack & Tower Servers

• Blade Servers

• Density-Optimized Servers

Breakup by Business Type:

• Data Centers

• Enterprises

Breakup by Processor Type:

• X86 Server

• Non-X86 Server

Breakup by Operating System:

• Linux Operating System

• Others

Breakup by Component:

• Motherboard

• Processor

• Memory

• Hard Drive

• Server Case/Chassis

• Network Adapter

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

