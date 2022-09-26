Endeavour Silver Continues to Intersect High-Grade Mineralization at the Guanacevi Mine including 3.54 g/t Gold and 1,129 g/t Silver for 1,412 g/t Silver Equivalents over 7.28 meters

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) is pleased to report positive drill results from its ongoing drill program at the Guanacevi Mine in Durango state, Mexico. Drilling continues along the prolific Santa Cruz vein in two areas (view Santa Cruz Vein longitudinal section), with the objective to convert, expand, and discover new resources.



The 2022 drill program has continued to focus on the El Curso property, establishing lateral and vertical extents of the mineralized zone between the Porvenir Cuatro and Milache mines. The exploration and exploitation rights to the El Curso property were obtained in 2019 from Ocampo Mining S.A. de CV., and have become an integral contributor to the operation. Recently, under the same agreement terms, the Company has tested the northwest extension of the Porvenir Dos orebody with encouraging results from initial drilling.

Highlights from Recent El Curso Drill Results

3.50 gpt Au and 1,150 gpt Ag for 1,430 gpt AgEq over a 1.16 m ETW, including 12.80 gpt Au and 4,240 gpt Ag for 5,264 gpt AgEq over 0.24 m (UCM-102)

3.54 gpt Au and 1,129 gpt Ag for 1,412 gpt AgEq over a 7.28 m ETW, including 25.40 gpt Au and 7,080 gpt Ag for 9,112 gpt AgEq over 0.43 m (UCM-106)



Highlights from Recent Porvenir Dos Drill Results

1.43 gpt Au and 967 gpt Ag for 1,081 gpt AgEq over a 2.43 m ETW, including 3.64 gpt Au and 5,120 gpt Ag for 5,411 gpt AgEq over 0.23 m (APD-03)



1.60 gpt Au and 1,460 gpt Ag for 1,589 gpt AgEq over a 1.17 m ETW, including 2.91 gpt Au and 3,340 gpt Ag for 3,573 gpt AgEq over 0.25 m (APD-04)

Abbreviations include: gpt: grams per tonne; Au: gold; Ag: silver; ETW: estimated true width; m: metre; HW: hanging wall. Silver equivalents are calculated at a ratio of 80:1 silver:gold.

“We are encouraged by the drill results at Guanacevi, as we continue to delineate high grades in areas which are proximal to the mill and historic working areas. The results announced today demonstrate both growth and steady improvement of the deposit and mine plan,” stated Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. “Our focus remains on delineating mineralized extensions to mining horizons and resource growth.”

Latest Drill Results

The Guanacevi drill results are summarized in the following tables:

Guanacevi – Santa Cruz Vein - El Curso

Hole

Structure

From To True Width Au Ag AgEq (m) (m) (m) (gpt) (gpt) (gpt) UCM-101

Santa Cruz 219.90 221.90 1.10 0.36 101 130 Including 220.55 221.15 0.33 0.29 137 160 UCM-102

Santa Cruz 202.80 205.45 1.16 3.50 1,150 1,430 Including 203.55 204.10 0.24 12.80 4,240 5,264 UCM-103

Santa Cruz 195.00 210.25 6.08 0.97 234 311 Including 208.90 209.35 0.18 5.77 699 1,161 UCM-104

HW Santa Cruz 217.85 221.35 1.25 0.64 310 361 Including 218.55 219.30 0.27 1.12 490 579 UCM-105

Santa Cruz 204.00 210.00 1.80 1.08 508 595 Including 208.45 209.05 0.18 3.06 1,600 1,845 UCM-106

Santa Cruz 202.60 216.15 7.28 3.54 1,129 1,412 Including 208.15 208.95 0.43 25.40 7,080 9,112 UCM-107

Santa Cruz 229.70 232.20 1.32 0.70 123 179 Including 231.50 232.20 0.37 0.62 164 213 UCM-109

Santa Cruz 267.50 269.80 1.01 1.20 521 617 Including 269.30 269.80 0.22 0.93 707 782 UCM-110

Santa Cruz 248.05 253.00 2.47 1.25 321 421 Including 248.95 249.90 0.48 2.43 565 759

Drill holes UCM-108 and UCM-111 returned no significant results

Guanacevi – Santa Cruz Vein - Porvenir Dos

Hole

Structure

From To True Width Au Ag AgEq (m) (m) (m) (gpt) (gpt) (gpt) APD-03

Santa Cruz 286.85 292.60 2.43 1.43 967 1,081 Including 287.85 288.40 0.23 3.64 5,120 5,411 APD-04

Santa Cruz 246.50 248.80 1.17 1.60 1,460 1,589 Including 246.80 247.30 0.25 2.91 3,340 3,573 APD-05

Santa Cruz 190.70 195.05 2.80 1.38 489 599 Including 193.20 193.75 0.35 2.59 943 1,150 APD-06

Santa Cruz 156.05 157.65 1.29 0.34 214 241 Including 157.15 157.65 0.40 0.45 339 375

Drill holes APD-01, APD-02, APD-07 and APD-08 returned no significant results

Notes to Tables

Silver equivalents are calculated at a ratio of 80:1 silver:gold. All widths are estimated true widths. No capping has been applied but high-grade intervals have been highlighted.



Qualified Person and Quality Assurance/Quality Control - Dale Mah, P.Geo., Vice President, Corporate Development of Endeavour, is the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. A quality control sampling program of reference standards, blanks and duplicates has been instituted to monitor the integrity of all assay results. All samples are split at the local field office and shipped to ALS Labs, where they are dried, crushed, split and 250-gram pulp samples are prepared for analysis. Gold is determined by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and silver by aqua regia digestion with ICP finish, over-limits by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal of becoming a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

Contact Information

Galina Meleger, VP, Investor Relations

Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com

Website: www.edrsilver.com

