CBD Kratom Invites Customers to Win $420 in Products During Store Grand Opening Weekend

The company opens their ninth NYC location in Williamsburg

/EIN News/ -- Saint Louis, MO, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBD Kratom, the largest privately-owned cannabis and kratom retail chain in the United States, announced the grand opening date for its ninth New York City location at 191 Bedford Ave. New York, NY 11211.

The grand opening ribbon cutting on September 29 will mark CBD Kratom’s 55th location. The company already operates 8 stores in the New York metropolitan area, with 2 additional stores set to open this year in the NoHo and Forest Hills neighborhoods.

As part of the grand opening celebration, CBD Kratom is giving away 10 branded backpacks filled with products worth over $420 to the first 10 people in line at 4:20pm on September 30. Customers are encouraged to arrive at 4:00 on Friday September 30 to get in line. All other customers in line at the 4:20pm mark will receive a CBD Kratom branded backpack. The celebration will continue through Sunday, October 2 with additional special deals.

“We are very proud to be joining the vibrant, upbeat community in Williamsburg,” said Ocean Cohen, Director of Retail Growth and Development at CBD Kratom. “We are opening our store to the rhythm of Williamsburg’s beat and cannot wait to offer both new and returning customers expanded wellness options in the area.”

Known for its excellent customer service, CBD Kratom’s extensively-trained and knowledgeable team helps customers find the right products for their unique needs while also educating them through the world of cannabis and kratom. The company plans to open 11 stores in 2023 across the six markets they serve throughout Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, and St. Louis.

ABOUT CBD KRATOM:

CBD Kratom is committed to helping customers lead healthy and fulfilling lives through their extensive product selection and consultative customer service. The company offers more than 600 cannabis products including CBD, THC-O, CBC, Delta-8 THC, other cannabinoids, and more than 20 strains of pure kratom and kratom speciality products. For more information, visit cbdkratom.com.

