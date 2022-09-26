Submit Release
Dana Safety Supply Announces Expansion With 31st Location

/EIN News/ -- GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dana Safety Supply, an industry leader in the supply of public safety equipment including emergency vehicle equipment with installation services as well as uniforms and tactical gear, announces the addition of a new location serving Metro Savannah and Southern Georgia. This marks the thirty first location for Dana Safety Supply and the fourth location in Georgia joining Sugar Hill, Marietta, Preston and now Rincon.

“The addition of our fourth Georgia location serving Metro Savannah and Southern Georgia is yet another example of our commitment to the public safety market by providing quality installation services close to their departments. Our upfits are performed by certified Emergency Vehicle Technicians and come standard with a five year labor warranty” says David Russo, President & CEO of Dana Safety Supply. “Additionally, we have worked hard to help our customers overcome frustrating supply chain issues by investing in over $50 million worth of on-hand equipment ready for immediate delivery. This, along with many federal, state and local contracts make our customers’ jobs easier, which is our primary focus.”

Dana Safety Supply’s Regional Manager for Georgia, Jake Porter, will add Rincon to his roster of successful locations. Mr. Porter is a highly respected industry professional and has been responsible for producing over a thousand vehicles per year in his 10 years with the company.

About Dana Safety Supply:

Dana Safety Supply (DSS) is a widely recognized source for public safety equipment.  With thirty one locations across the US, DSS employs over 300 individuals, many being previous members of law enforcement. DSS provides departments with assigned expert representatives providing top-tier products for virtually every public safety need.

Dana Safety Supply is a division of the Duval Motor Company/Scott McRae Automotive Group, a family run business in its fourth generation of continual operation since 1916.

Contact:
Thomas Sabo
General Manager, Marketing
tsabo@danasafetysupply.com
800-845-0045

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d57145d-d10b-42c3-88a7-7a38aedb9cf6.


Primary Logo

Dana Safety Supply

A typical Dana Safety Supply vehicle uplift shop.

