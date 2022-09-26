Nonwoven Fabrics Market Will Estimated to Surpass USD 61.38 Bn, Boosting at a CAGR of 5.5% By 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Nonwoven Fabrics Market : Growing demand for advanced material across several industries is a significant factor influencing growth of the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nonwoven fabrics market is expected to be valued at USD 61.38 billion by end of 2028 from a value of USD 40 billion in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. This growth of the market is attributable to Growing demand from these industries coupled with increasing awareness about benefits of its adoption. Increasing its demand from end use industries owing to excellent properties is estimated to drive growth of the market over the foreseeable future.

The nonwoven fabric have properties such as abrasion resistant, antistatic, dry cleanable, durable, dust free, flame resistant, foldable, glueable, heat sealable, impermeable, ironable, and is kind to skin. However, price volatility of raw material coupled with demand fluctuations is restraining growth of the global nonwoven fabrics market. Nonetheless, the nonwoven fabric can be disposed easily and reused after proper treatments, which makes them more ecological fabric. Thus, its demand from hospitals, schools, and luxury accommodations is increasing, which in turn is driving growth of the market.

Key findings from the report

Based on technology, the spunbond segment is projected to be dominant in the nonwoven fabrics market over the forecast period. This growth of the market is attributed to the surging its demand across various end use hygiene products, coating substrates, construction

By application, the hygiene segment is anticipated to be dominant in the nonwoven fabrics market over the forecast period. This growth of the market is attributable to the demand for nonwovens as an alternative to traditional textiles and especially in the hygiene products.

By polymer type, the polypropylene segment is estimated to be emerged as the largest product segment and to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. This growth of the market is attributable to the increasing adoption of the material from industry players and boost availability of material with several grades.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is estimated to be dominant over the forecast period owing to the factors such as expansion of working population, improving global economy, and rising domestic demand for hygiene products.

The key players in the nonwoven fabrics market include Berry Global Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjo, DuPont, Glatfelter Company, Fitesa, Lydall Inc., TWE Group, and PFNonwovens.

By Polymer type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

PP

PE

PET

Wood pulp

Rayon

Others

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hygiene

Medical

Filtration

Automotive

Consumer products

Building & Construction

Others

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of the Nonwoven Fabrics Market

– Changes in industry market dynamics

– Detailed market segmentation by type, application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of quantity and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competition situation of Nonwoven Fabrics Market

– Key companies and product strategies

– Potential niche segment/region showing promising growth.

