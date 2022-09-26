Aviation Lubricants Market Trends and Research Insights by 2027 | IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "aviation lubricants market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the aviation lubricants market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

Aviation Lubricants Market Overview:

The global aviation lubricants market reached a value of US$ 1.95 Billion in 2021. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 2.86 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.99% during 2022-2027. Aviation lubricants represent a set of fluids, oils and greasing substances that are designed to lubricate various moving parts of the engine, including camshaft, piston rings, cylinder walls and bearings associated with propulsion systems. They aid in reducing friction between surfaces, while functioning under varying temperature ranges. This, in turn, allows better movement between metal parts, enhances the energy efficiency of an aircraft, mitigates wear and tear, and ensures safer operations. Apart from this, aviation lubricants are extensively used for transmitting forces, inhibiting deposit formation, heating and cooling the surfaces, and protecting several engine parts, from corrosion. Based on these properties, aviation lubricants are utilized by original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) companies to optimize workflow and maintain aircraft conditions.

Global Aviation Lubricants Market Trends:

The significant expansion in the aviation industry, along with the increasing number of airline passengers and air travel due to the availability of affordable flight tickets and better connectivity of airports represent some of the key factors currently driving the aviation lubricant market growth. In line with this, rising environmental concerns have prompted governments of various countries to undertake green initiatives to promote the uptake of renewable aviation lubricants, including bio-based oils, to eliminate hazardous environmental impact caused by conventional fuels. This, in turn, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the rising demand for low-weight and low-density lubricants owing to their various beneficial properties is contributing to the market growth. They help in reducing the weight of aircraft to enhance fuel efficiency and provide adequate mechanical power transfer. Other factors, such as rapid establishments of airports, especially in the developing countries, growing air passenger traffic and strategic collaborations amongst original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to introduce synthetic lubricants with better thermal stability and performance in extreme weather conditions, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Report Scope of Aviation Lubricants Market

Report Features Details

Base Year of the Analysis 2021

Historical Period 2016-2021

Forecast Period 2022-2027

Units US$ Billion

Segment Coverage Type, Technology, Platform, End User, Region

Competitive Landscape:

Aerospace Lubricants Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Whitmore Manufacturing LLC

Lanxess AG

Lukoil

Nyco

Nye Lubricants Inc

(Fuchs Petrolub SE)

Rocol (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Tecsia Lubricants Pte Ltd

The Chemours Company.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Hydraulic Fluid

Engine Oil

Grease

Special Lubricants and Additives

Breakup by Technology:

Mineral-based

Synthetic

Breakup by Platform:

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

Business and General Aviation

Breakup by End User:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

