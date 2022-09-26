Aviation Lubricants Market Trends and Research Insights by 2027 | IMARC Group
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "aviation lubricants market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the aviation lubricants market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
Aviation Lubricants Market Overview:
The global aviation lubricants market reached a value of US$ 1.95 Billion in 2021. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 2.86 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.99% during 2022-2027. Aviation lubricants represent a set of fluids, oils and greasing substances that are designed to lubricate various moving parts of the engine, including camshaft, piston rings, cylinder walls and bearings associated with propulsion systems. They aid in reducing friction between surfaces, while functioning under varying temperature ranges. This, in turn, allows better movement between metal parts, enhances the energy efficiency of an aircraft, mitigates wear and tear, and ensures safer operations. Apart from this, aviation lubricants are extensively used for transmitting forces, inhibiting deposit formation, heating and cooling the surfaces, and protecting several engine parts, from corrosion. Based on these properties, aviation lubricants are utilized by original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) companies to optimize workflow and maintain aircraft conditions.
Global Aviation Lubricants Market Trends:
The significant expansion in the aviation industry, along with the increasing number of airline passengers and air travel due to the availability of affordable flight tickets and better connectivity of airports represent some of the key factors currently driving the aviation lubricant market growth. In line with this, rising environmental concerns have prompted governments of various countries to undertake green initiatives to promote the uptake of renewable aviation lubricants, including bio-based oils, to eliminate hazardous environmental impact caused by conventional fuels. This, in turn, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the rising demand for low-weight and low-density lubricants owing to their various beneficial properties is contributing to the market growth. They help in reducing the weight of aircraft to enhance fuel efficiency and provide adequate mechanical power transfer. Other factors, such as rapid establishments of airports, especially in the developing countries, growing air passenger traffic and strategic collaborations amongst original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to introduce synthetic lubricants with better thermal stability and performance in extreme weather conditions, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Report Scope of Aviation Lubricants Market
Report Features Details
Base Year of the Analysis 2021
Historical Period 2016-2021
Forecast Period 2022-2027
Units US$ Billion
Segment Coverage Type, Technology, Platform, End User, Region
Competitive Landscape:
Aerospace Lubricants Inc.
Eastman Chemical Company
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Whitmore Manufacturing LLC
Lanxess AG
Lukoil
Nyco
Nye Lubricants Inc
(Fuchs Petrolub SE)
Rocol (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Tecsia Lubricants Pte Ltd
The Chemours Company.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
Hydraulic Fluid
Engine Oil
Grease
Special Lubricants and Additives
Breakup by Technology:
Mineral-based
Synthetic
Breakup by Platform:
Commercial Aviation
Military Aviation
Business and General Aviation
Breakup by End User:
OEM
Aftermarket
Breakup by Region:
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
