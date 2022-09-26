Almond Flour Market Growing at 7.9% CAGR to Hit USD 1.70 Billion by 2027

Increase in demand for almond flour as a key ingredient in bakery premix applications, surge in demand for natural almond flour due to their organic properties

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global almond flour industry was estimated at $976.46 million in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $1.70 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2027.

The food industry has been evolving in terms of innovations and demand. Manufacturers are focusing on key innovations that cater to the requirements of the large consumer base. Increase in awareness toward health and wellness has been witnessed among people residing in developed as well as the developing countries. This has resulted in increased demand for various types of almond flour products made using organic ingredients. Thus, natural almond flour is gaining increased traction among bakery, confectionery and cosmetics manufacturers, which significantly drives the global almond flour market growth.

Key players in the industry-

Blue Diamond Growers

Barney Butter

Hodgson Mill

Treehouse Almonds

Anthony's Goods

Oleander Bio SA

Shiloh Farms

Rolling Hills Nut Company

King Arthur Flour Company, Inc

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic has made people more health conscious. There has been an increased inclination toward consuming products that are rich in nutrients, protein, vitamins, and essential minerals which, in turn, has impacted the almond flour market positively.

On the other hand, transportation problems have caused disruptions in the supply chain. Prices have also declined for crops such as maize and wheat. However, government bodies are coming up with a number of relaxations on the existing regulations, which would aid the global market to recoup its position very soon.

The blanched almond flour segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on type, the blanched almond flour segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global almond flour market share in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. Blanched almond flour is used in a wide range of bakery products, confectioneries, hair& skin care stuffs globally and its demand is gradually increasing in the developed countries which, in turn, has propelled the segment growth. The natural almond flour segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2027. This is attributed to increasing consumer preference for organic label products.

The bakery segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on application, the bakery segment accounted for nearly half of the global almond flour market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by the end of 2027. Rise in consumption of bakery products owing to their cost effectiveness and several health benefits fuel the segment growth. Simultaneously, the cosmetics segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.7% till 2027. This is due to growth of their application in skin and hair care products.

North America garnered the major share in 2019 –

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, garnering more than one-third of the global almond flour market. In the U.S., the demand for almond flour is growing extensively for various bakery products, as it is a rich in vitamins and minerals.This factor has driven the market growth in the region. At the same time, Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.5% by 2027. Increase in investments by several small and midsized food manufacturing companies in developing countries supports the growth of the market in this province.

